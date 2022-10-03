ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
'What If Everything Works Out': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Her Hope For The Future In Emotional Instagram Post

Hoping for the best! Sister Wives star Meri Brown took to Instagram to share a few inspiring words amid a turbulent phase in her life."This moment is just a step in the direction of greatness!" the reality star wrote. "You have greatness inside of you and your moment of pain, your moment of heartbreak, your moment of challenge, is but a moment. Look within, dig deep if you must, because what you need is there. Chin up, you got this!!"The video accompanying the post was taken inside an airplane and showed clouds passing by the window. The clip included a...
Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage

Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Kody Brown Demands Custody of Daughter in Shocking Sister Wives Clip

Kody Brown is not about to make things easy on his estranged spouse. Not in a new, and somewhat disturbing, sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives. Courtesy of People Magazine, the clip features Christine sitting down with Kody in order to once again discuss her plans to leave him and move home to her native state of Utah.
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!

Heather Rae El Moussa Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in New Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is showing off her growing baby bump! The Selling Sunset star, 35, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, took to Instagram Wednesday to share shots from a new photoshoot in which she's baring her belly in a partially open tan blazer and matching pants.
