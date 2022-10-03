Read full article on original website
This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
'What If Everything Works Out': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Her Hope For The Future In Emotional Instagram Post
Hoping for the best! Sister Wives star Meri Brown took to Instagram to share a few inspiring words amid a turbulent phase in her life."This moment is just a step in the direction of greatness!" the reality star wrote. "You have greatness inside of you and your moment of pain, your moment of heartbreak, your moment of challenge, is but a moment. Look within, dig deep if you must, because what you need is there. Chin up, you got this!!"The video accompanying the post was taken inside an airplane and showed clouds passing by the window. The clip included a...
Alaskan Bush People’s Bird Brown, 27, breaks down in tears as she’s rushed to hospital in wild new season 14 trailer
ALASKAN Bush People's Bird Brown breaks down in tears after being rushed to the hospital in an explosive new season 14 trailer. The show returns to Discovery October 2nd. In an explosive preview trailer, fans can learn more about the heartbreaking fire that devastated 27-year-old Bird’s home in October 2021.
'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Kody Brown After He Frets About Christine's Money
Christine Brown and her former partner Kody were seen having an intense discussion on "Sister Wives" following confirmation of their split.
Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage
Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
Elizabeth Potthast's Sister Jenn in Trouble With Ex-Husband for Daughters' Role on Show
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans have long observed the conflict between Elizabeth Potthast and her family. At this point, it is the major selling point of their role on the franchise. Jenn is one of Libby’s messy siblings. But there is more to her than playing the sometimes-villain....
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Why Garrison Wants To Cut His Father Kody Brown Out of His Life ‘Forever’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says the his relationship with his son, Garrison, has gotten worse. Here's why Janelle and Kody's son is ready to cut his father out of his life.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Meri Brown on Making 'Changes' as She Takes Time Away from 'Sister Wives'
"If you're not doing the things you want to in your life, look at little changes you can make," the "Sister Wives" star told her Instagram followers.
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
Kody Brown Demands Custody of Daughter in Shocking Sister Wives Clip
Kody Brown is not about to make things easy on his estranged spouse. Not in a new, and somewhat disturbing, sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives. Courtesy of People Magazine, the clip features Christine sitting down with Kody in order to once again discuss her plans to leave him and move home to her native state of Utah.
‘Sister Wives’: 5 Bizzare Ways Christine’s Divorce From Kody Mirrors Her Mom Annie’s Escape From Polygamy
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's experience with plural marriage was similar to her mother, Annie's divorce. Here are the 5 uncanny ways that they mirror each other.
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!
Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Says Kody Denied Her Intimacy for Not Treating His 'Favorite Wife' Well
Christine Brown is airing all of her grievances in season 17 of Sister Wives. The TLC reality series following the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives returned on Sunday with an explosive episode, which mostly consisted of Christine and Kody facing off over her decision to leave their 25-year marriage.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’
In the shocking 'Sister Wives' Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown admits to his 3rd wife, Christine Brown, that he married her out of obligation and had no attraction to her initially.
‘Sister Wives’: Despite Everything, Christine Doesn’t Consider Her Marriage to Kody a Failure
Despite her problems with Kody, Christine is still able to see the good in her long marriage, she said on the latest episode of 'Sister Wives.'
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Kody Brown Disagree on Adult Children Living at Home Amid Garrison, Gabe Feud
Agree to disagree. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown are at odds over his philosophy on when it’s appropriate for their adult children to live at home amid his ongoing drama with sons Gabriel and Garrison. “We always agreed – at least I thought it was...
Heather Rae El Moussa Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is showing off her growing baby bump! The Selling Sunset star, 35, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, took to Instagram Wednesday to share shots from a new photoshoot in which she's baring her belly in a partially open tan blazer and matching pants.
