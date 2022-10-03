Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Outsourcing Industry
ADP - Free Report) , Paychex, Inc. (. G - Free Report) are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry. Industry Description. Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control...
Zacks.com
Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Oils and Energy Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Zacks.com
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
BMTX - Free Report) shares rallied 7.4% in the last trading session to close at $7.29. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks. BM...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Surges 5.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
CWCO - Free Report) shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $16.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks. Consolidated Water Company has...
Zacks.com
Why Embraer (ERJ) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
Buy High-Yielding Stocks at Attractive Valuations
As we move through the final quarter of the year, the signs of a slowing economy and cooling prices are becoming more obvious. September’s manufacturing PMI dropped by a rather sharp 1.9 percentage points to 50.9%, the lowest since May 2020, with contraction in new orders and employment, as well as in exports. Backlog is fast approaching contraction levels and customers’ inventories, while still low, are approaching optimum levels.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
5 Winning ETF Strategies for Q4
The U.S. stock market wrapped up its worst first nine months of a calendar year since 2002, with the three major indices in a bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 21% while the S&P 500 is off 25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has underperformed, tumbling 32%. Persistently...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes as Rates Rise
The Federal Reserve, in its effort to fight inflation, increased the interest rate by 75 basis points yet again in its last meeting in September. The inflation data commonly, represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, rose 0.1% for the month of August after remaining unchanged from July, mostly because of the increasing prices of goods and services, including rents, food and healthcare.
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain ANSYS (ANSS) Stock in Your Portfolio
ANSYS (. ANSS - Free Report) is benefiting from higher demand for its simulation products across verticals like high tech, semiconductor and aerospace & defense. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 5.3% and 10.3%, year over year respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 5.2% and 10.9% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a Trending Stock
WMT - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this world's largest retailer have returned -3.5%, compared...
Zacks.com
Where's the Market Bottom?
In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Flying High YTD in Terrible 2022
The first three quarters of 2022 were highly disappointing for Wall Street. Year to date, the performances of the U.S. stock market have been pathetic, thanks to an ultra-hawkish Fed. The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate by 3% so far this year. However, the Fed has failed...
Zacks.com
Why Is the Market So Down on Big Bank Stocks?
JPM - Free Report) and Citigroup (. C - Free Report) kick-start the Q3 reporting cycle for the group on Friday, October 14th. The chart below shows the year-to-date performance of JPMorgan (blue line; down -31.7%) and Citigroup (green line; -28.7%), relative to the S&P 500 index (red line; -22.1%), the Zacks Finance sector (orange line; -20.3%) and the Zacks Tech sector (purple line; -33.2%).
Zacks.com
Flurry of High-Dividend ETFs Hit the Market
The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. No wonder, such worries caused an upheaval in the market this year. Wall Street slid in three quarters in a row. Overall, the S&P 500 is down 25% this year. The...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th
MNTK - Free Report) : This biogas focused renewable energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days. Montauk Renewables, Inc. Price and Consensus. Montauk Renewables, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Montauk Renewables, Inc. Quote. Montauk’s...
Zacks.com
6 Reasons to Invest in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Now
EWBC - Free Report) — which is a solid pick based on its fundamental strength and improving prospects. Analysts seem to be optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWBC’s current-year earnings has been revised nearly 1% upward over the past 30 days. Thus, the company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Zacks.com
BCS vs. UOVEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
BCS - Free Report) or United Overseas Bank Ltd. (. UOVEY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Comments / 0