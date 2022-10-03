ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Report card: Bills top Ravens, 23-20

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Check out Bills Wire’s Week 4 report card for the Buffalo Bills following the team’s 23-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens:

Quarterback: B

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A great effort by the Bills in their come from behind win… but they still had to come back. Buffalo’s passing attack was bad for most of the first half but thankfully got on track just before halftime.

Allen had his worst completion percentage of 2022, going 19-for-36, with 213 yards. Allen had an early interception leading to a Ravens score while the QB later made up for his with a touchdown pass.

Running backs: C+

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Where Allen shined was on the ground. He was Buffalo’s leading rusher with 70 yards on the ground and he had a running score.

That doesn’t exactly bode well for the Bills’ backfield, though. Devin Singletary had 49 yards on 11 carries. Of those, 18 came on one play. Zack Moss had six yards on three carries.

Further damping the rushing attack was Singletary’s first half fumble.

In the air, Singletary made four grabs and mustered 47 yards out of them. Rookie James Cook had a target but dropped it.

Tight end: B

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88). (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Nothing too bad but nothing too great for tight end Dawson Knox. The only player at his position to really factor into things, Knox remains scoreless in 2022.

Knox made a solid block or two–As a pass catcher, three grabs for 40 yards isn’t bad. However, on six targets, he could have stood for another one or two.

Wide receivers: B-

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14)  Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On a day with miserable weather, Stefon Diggs hauled in four catches for 62 yards. It was a game-high.

Aside from that, it was quiet contest for the Bills receiver room. Allen’s struggles didn’t help.

Behind Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie had the next-best outing. McKenzie had four catches including a touchdown. However, he left the game due to a head injury.

It appears that Gabe Davis is still having side effects from his ankle injury. He’s playing, but isn’t popping off the stat sheet like Davis previously was.

Offensive line: C

Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

A tough day for the Bills offensive line.

Consistently the Buffalo offense struggles to get any push on early downs. While the weather might have made it an uphill battle in Baltimore, this has been a constant issue.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins got spun by recent-Ravens signee Jason Pierre-Paul leading to a tackle for loss. The O-line also had penalty problems–Dawkins had a false start.

On the other side, Spencer Brown got out in space with Knox to help spring Singletary, but his push has been lacking consistently. One has to wonder if his back injury from the offseason is still a concern.

Defensive line: B

Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) looks towards Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens did not have the toughest time on the ground against the Bills. That including a rushing touchdown from running back JK Dobbins.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson got his way away from tacklers, too…but that happens a lot.

All-in-all, the defensive line ended up turning things around. Safety Jordan Poyer had two interceptions. Neither happen without the D-line. Practice squad elevation Prince Emili deflected a pass leading to a pick while Von Miller had a tackle for loss, a sack, and another near sack.

Linebackers: A-

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49 and linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8)  Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Many in Buffalo have overlooked the biggest impact the revamped defensive line is having in 2022. Bills linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds are having a heck of year.

Against the Ravens, the duo both had a pair of tackles for loss. Milano and Edmunds led the Bills with 13 and nine tackles, respectively.

Remember the name Mark Andrews, too? Maybe not.

He is a top-flight tight end and Baltimore’s best playmaker. The Bills held him to two catches for 15 yards in big part to Milano and Edmunds’ efforts.

Secondary: A

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Poyer had his two interceptions and Dane Jackson looked pretty comfortable coming off his neck injury. The big plays were mostly held at bay in Baltimore.

Without Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin started at safety with Poyer. He had eight tackles. In the slot, Taron Johnson helped with the defensive efforts against Andrews.

Special teams: A

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It was a chip shot, but kicker Tyler Bass split the uprights on the game-winning kick. It was his third of the game on a wet day.

Punter Sam Martin drilled a 56-yard punt, averaging 45.3 yards per kick.

The problem moving forward is in the returners.

McKenzie had a 42-yard kickoff return. That’s great. On his single punt return, Jamison Crowder added seven yards. We’ll take that.

McKenzie (head) and Crowder (ankle) are now both injured. Crowder is out indefinitely while we’re still waiting for updates on McKenzie.

Buffalo might start seeing more Khalil Shakir and Tavon Austin soon.

Coaching: B

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Bills turned it around. That’s great. Buffalo really did not look ready to play, though. The Bills might have expected a bounce-back game, but they have to earn that. They’ll take that lesson learned from this one.

The top coaching-staff adjustment was the defense. Just the whole unit in general. Head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s group held the Ravens to zero points in the second half.

