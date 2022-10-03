ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unrelenting Oregon gas prices rise another 43 cents in last week

By John Ross Ferrara
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Gas prices are still rising in Oregon and across the Western U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is up 43 cents from last week, and 71 cents in the last month.

Oregon’s weekly price hike was the third-largest in the country . The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is currently $5.42. AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross said the ongoing spike is due to limited supply and increased demand.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas.” Gross was quoted as saying in a press release. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies.”

Scathing report says Thorns management interfered with NWSL abuse investigation

The average price for a gallon of gas is 10 cents higher in the Portland-Vancouver area, with gas costing local drivers $5.52 per gallon. Gasbuddy.com reports that the Fred Meyer at 7700 NE Highway 99 in Hazel Dell, Wash. has the cheapest gas prices in the region for regular-grade gas at $4.36 per gallon. The station’s prices for medium and premium grade gas, however, are reportedly more than a dollar higher at $5.44 and $5.60 per gallon.

The lowest local gas prices in Oregon are reportedly available at the 76 Station at 985 E Burnside Rd. in Gresham, with regular grade gas priced at $5.09 per gallon.

Oregon maintains the third-highest gas prices in the nation. Gas prices remain significantly higher in California, where an average gallon of gas costs $6.37. Nevada has the second-highest prices in the country with an average of $5.49 per gallon.

Comments / 56

Thomas Barrett
4d ago

Fuel prices in Klamath County went from $4.29 a gallon to 5.19 a gallon in a week that's $0.90 a gallon in price increase talk about Criminal Activity

Reply(1)
22
Dean Boudreau
4d ago

Democrats and their environmental blunders that always result in taxpayers shouldering the burden. Several refineries in Calif are not producing for various excuses, Washington pipeline shut down and one refinery. Oregon depends on Calif and Washington for fuel. All 3 states have been blue way too long.

Reply
22
robert johnson
4d ago

it's about 1.15 in the past month. don't forget to thank your liberal friends for voting for anyone but Trump. in this regard now y'all see why we can't vote that way. as his policies held the country together, while today the other can't even walk and do any other action together without brain malfunction.

Reply(7)
13
