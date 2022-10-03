ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Stock up, stock down for the Eagles after 29-21 win over Jaguars in Week 4

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon, 29-21, to improve to 4-0 and are the last remaining undefeated team in the league this season.

In the victory, the Birds showed grit while playing without four starters and scored 29 points after falling behind 14-0 to the improved Jaguars.

With the team set for Arizona to face the Cardinals, we’re providing an updated look at this week’s stock report.

Stock up -- Eagles offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Eagles play-caller should have his pick of jobs this offseason if he can keep this sports car of an offense on the road and running efficiently.

In the victory, Philadelphia recorded 401 total yards of offense and became the seventh team since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 and record at least 400 total yards of offense in each game.

The Eagles recorded four rushing touchdowns on Sunday, currently lead the NFL with ten rushing touchdowns in 2022, and became the sixth team since 1970 and the first since 1995 with at least ten rushing touchdowns in its first four games of a season.

Stock up -- Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

He’s playing to be the face of the franchise, and at this rate, he’ll have a statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field soon enough.

According to the Eagles PR guru John Gonoude, Only Patrick Mahomes (.846, 11-2) has a higher quarterback winning percentage than Hurts (.833, 10-2) since Week 8 of 2021 (including playoffs).

Herm Edwards said, “we play to win the game,” and that attitude should take the quarterback and his team towards a No. 1 seed.

Stock up -- T.J. Edwards

The Eagles’ middle linebacker has been so dominant that Nakobe Dean will likely spend his rookie season learning the trade and carving out a role on special teams.

In the win over Jacksonville, Edwards had six tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit.

Edwards has a sack in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Stock up -- DC Jonathan Gannon

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

After some Week 1 criticism, Gannon’s unit has been sharp, physical, efficient, and a ball-hawking unit.

On Sunday, the Eagles’ defense forced five turnovers and had seven drives that were three and out or shorter on defense. The Eagles’ 5 takeaways are their most in a single game since a 19-10 Christmas Day victory on 12/25/17 vs. Oakland (also 5). Philadelphia’s five takeaways are tied for the most by any NFL team this season (also Tampa Bay in Week 2; Pittsburgh in Week 1).

Stock up -- Haason Reddick

A big-money free agent signing, Reddick is one of the NFL’s highest-paid pass rushers and provided huge dividends after taking a week to figure out his role.

Against the Jaguars, Reddick finished with four tackles, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries (career high).

Reddick, who leads the NFL with 3.0 strip-sacks this season, is the only Eagle since at least 1950 to have 2+ FFs and 2+ FRs in a single game.

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
NBC Sports

Seems like Wentz is already losing support in Washington

In 2020 the Eagles had a choice: stick with a flailing and floundering Carson Wentz, or bench him for then-rookie Jalen Hurts and find out what you have?. Fast forward less than 24 months and the two QBs' career paths are on polar opposite trajectories: Hurts is piloting the undefeated Eagles as an early-season MVP candidate, while Wentz is on his third team in three years and things are going... poorly.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams-Cowboys in Week 5

In the first four weeks of the season, the Los Angeles Rams have already played in prime time twice: Week 1 against the Bills and Week 4 against the 49ers. They won’t be in prime time this week when they host the Cowboys, but it’ll essentially be a nationally televised game. Most of the country will get the game on FOX Sunday afternoon, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

