Waseca boasts school spirit during annual Homecoming Week

Waseca’s annual Homecoming celebration took place from Sept. 25-30. Aside from welcoming alumni from 10, 25, and 50 years ago, Homecoming also served as a week of celebration for area schools, shining a spotlight on the juniors and seniors.

The week of celebration began Sunday, Sept. 25 with the first ever Jay Walk, a 3-mile walk from the softball fields to Loon Lake Park and back. At the end of the walk, participants had a chance to meet the Homecoming court for 2022, as well as members of the Waseca football team. Proceeds from the walk went to supporting the projects of the Waseca High School Student Council.

Monday saw the start of the school dress up days, as well as a pep fest for fall sports that weren’t football. On Monday, the dress up theme for the high school was Class Colors, with seniors wearing camo or blaze orange, juniors wearing silver or white, sophomores wearing black and Freshmen wearing pink.

Tuesday was Soccer Mom or Grill Dad day for the high school, with Wednesday being Duo Day or Twin Day. Students were encouraged to dress the same as their friends, or to come to school dressed as a dynamic duo. Wednesday also saw the first bean bag tournament under the lights of the football field, with over 300 people participating.

Thursday’s dress up day for the high school was throwback Thursday, with the students being able to pick the decade that they dressed from. Thursday night was also the night of coronation for the high school, with the Homecoming king and queen crowned.

The ceremony began with the Marching Jays playing the school song as the football team entered and sat down in front of the stage. After a few remarks from Dr. Jason Miller, the principal of Waseca High School, the Homecoming court entered in pairs and took a seat on the stage. Performances from the Marching Jays, the State Street Choir and the Waseca cheerleaders all followed, before the crowning.

Will King was named 2022 Homecoming king, and Sam Azure was named queen.

Following the coronation was a dance for the high schoolers.

Friday’s dress up theme was school spirit, not only in the dress up day with students and teachers decking themselves out in blue and gold, but in all of the events planned for the day.

The schedule of events began with a pep rally for the football team, who were facing the Jordan Hubmen in the evening. At 2 p.m., the annual homecoming parade took place. Floats in the parade included alumni from the years Waseca was celebrating, the high school Spanish club and the football team. Members of the homecoming court and the Homecoming royalty were driven past in convertibles.

The Homecoming football game began at 7 p.m. The Bluejays managed to put on a show for the home crowd against the Jordan Hubmen, with Waseca’s tough defense and solid run game pushing it to a narrow 22-21 victory.