Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
mymoinfo.com
Help The Hungry Barbecue Friday In Farmington
(Farmington) The annual Help the Hungry Barbecue will take place this Friday at two locations in Farmington. It’s a fundraiser for the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction, which helps the two major food pantries in Farmington. Nancy Sullivan is on the Help the Hungry committee as well as the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry board. She’s seen first hand the need for these events.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Blues and Funk Festival Coming up
Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Jefferson County) Back in July an intense heat wave canceled the “Blues and Funk Festival” sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Fortunately, the “Dr. Zhivegas” band, the “Techno Bubble Bus” and various food...
mymoinfo.com
Terre du Lac Man’s Games of Catch to Honor Son Will Exceed 365
(Farmington) If you’ve been wondering how a Terre du Lac man’s year-long journey of playing catch has been going recently…it seems to be chugging right along into the last couple months of his journey. Dan Bryan’s original plan was to play a game of catch with 365...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up Now For Blood Drive Coming to Belgrade
(Belgrade) The community of Belgrade will host a blood drive later this month. It will be Monday, October 17th at the United Methodist Church. This blood drive will not be led by the Red Cross but another organization. Dave Chambers tells us a little bit about the group and their...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival this weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival will take place this Saturday. The event has been around, and going strong since the 1940s. Spokesperson Kelly Fortell told us what we can expect this year at the Festival, in additon...
mymoinfo.com
NEXGEN Silica Announces Alignment with Friends of Hawn
Recording equipment in studio. Studio microphone with headphones and mixer background. Elevated view. (Ste. Genevieve County) Interview with Jake Meyer, sales and marketing director for NEXGEN Silica, with the latest on the effort to open a Silica Sand Mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and their plans to limit pollution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County crime lab cost likely to exceed allocated funds
(Jefferson County) The proposed Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office crime lab is still in the early stages of planning. While the likely location will be attached to the evidence storage facility in Pevely, and they have decided on the design team for the project…there are still some questions about the overall cost of it.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
mymoinfo.com
Pie Eating Contest & Corn Maze Part of Saturday’s Caledonia Pumpkin Festival
(Caledonia) Saturday’s Caledonia Pumpkin Festival is sure to bring a lot of smiles to those young and old. Nina Gilliam is the owner of the Old Village Mercantile, an old fashioned candy shop that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Nina also helps organize the pumpkin...
mymoinfo.com
County bike trail near Festus moving along
Extreme mountain bike sport athlete man riding outdoors lifestyle trail. (Jefferson County) A future bike, hiking, and nature trail outside of Festus has been moving along in the last few months. Over 800 acres of property was purchased by Chris and Renee Creed who own Pedal’n Pi pizza and bike...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Local United Way Director Speaks At Statewide Conference
(Farmington) The director of the United Way of St. Francois County is back in the area after speaking at a statewide conference this week in Jefferson City. Cassie Thomas says she wasn’t at the state capitol to speak about the United Way. Instead, she was the keynote speaker at the annual Missouri Center for Independent Living Conference. She says she was there to tell the story of her daughter, Bryar.
mymoinfo.com
Nelman Russell – Service 1pm 10/7/22
Nelma Russell of Park Hills died Monday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for Nelma Russell will be 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson R-7 C-SIP Meeting this week
(Festus) Jefferson R-7 will have its annual Comprehensive School Improvement (C-SIP) meeting this Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the district’s Performing Arts Center. Superintendent Clint Johnston says the meeting is open to the public. Johnston says the meeting will focus on the district’s progress up to this point and...
mymoinfo.com
Four Locals Sentenced On Fraud Conspiracy Who Worked at Company That Owns Several Apartments In Area
(Farmington) U.S. District Judge Ronnie White ordered the fourth of four local defendants, involved in a tax fraud conspiracy, that took place in Farmington, to pay $26,558 to the Internal Revenue Service. Luke Turnbough has details.
mymoinfo.com
Anna Mae Christisen – Service – 10/05/22 at 11 a.m.
Anna Mae Christisen of Osage Beach died Thursday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Anna Christisen is Wednesday morning from 8 until 11 at...
mymoinfo.com
Mill Street Road Construction continues in Festus
Road roller at work. Work of asphalting a road. (Festus) The City of Festus continues it’s work on Mill Street, pouring asphalt, and repairing problem areas. City Administrator Greg Camp gave us some advice about driving in the affected areas. The asphalt treatments should be finished by Friday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Ironton Woman Injured in Madison County Crash
(Fredericktown) A woman from Ironton was injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle accident in Madison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 72, seven miles west of Fredericktown when a Peterbilt truck driven by 65-year-old Edward Foley of Granville, Illinois was making a u-turn in the roadway when a Ford Taurus driven by 61-year-old Lori Willis of Ironton struck the rear of the truck.
mymoinfo.com
Margaret Ruth Gore – Service 10/10/22 11 a.m.
Margaret Ruth Gore of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 73. Her funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday starting at 5 o’clock at...
Comments / 0