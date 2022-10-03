ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Opinion: ‘Sister Wives’ ‘Cringeworthy’ Kody Brown Continues to Put His Foot in His Mouth During ‘Horrific’ Season

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Sister Wives star Kody Brown continues to put his foot in his mouth as season 17 of the TLC series progresses. The patriarch made “cringeworthy” statements during the fourth episode of the season and struggled to gain control of his family. However, will his tactics backfire? Let’s dive into the struggles the Browns have encountered thus far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QhJ7_0iKHqMBo00
Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Kody Brown’s attempts at taking control of his clan have backfired

Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody attempted to take control of his family. Wives Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown had to comply with an extensive list of rules he drew up to ensure his family’s safety. Robyn Brown was quarantined with Kody throughout the pandemic. She appeared to believe his demands benefitted the family’s health and welfare.

However, as the pandemic wore on, the wives began to use their discretion regarding traveling. Christine and Janelle visited their children, who lived out of town and quarantined upon thier return. The family’s adult children went to work outside the home and spent time with people outside their clan.

But, this was not enough compliance for Kody. He appeared to penalize the women by not visiting them and their shared children if they did not adhere to his strict quarantine rules. These rules left hard feelings between Janelle’s adult sons and teenage daughter, as well as Christine’s daughters and their father, who reportedly spent little time communicating or visiting with their dad.

The final straw was when Kody’s pandemic rules prohibited him from attending daughter Ysabel’s spine surgery. The Brown patriarch also alluded to having a relationship without intimacy with Christine. This cemented her decision to leave the family.

Kody Brown’s actions were ‘cringeworthy’ as a ‘horrific’ season splinters the clan

For its 17th season, the series airs scenes filmed in early 2021. At that time, moves to stop the spread of coronavirus had advanced with rapid testing. Schools reopened, and life appeared to take on a new normal. However, the Brown patriarch remained inflexible in his rules.

In season 16, fans believed Kody used the virus as an excuse to stop interacting with his three wives and their children while he continued to quarantine with Robyn and their offspring. A Reddit post supported viewers’ belief that this was so.

“Kody Brown is the most cringeworthy’ human being,” wrote one viewer. “Does ANYONE see Kody’s side in this season? Because he and Robyn are coming out looking really bad. I’m just not seeing how they can return from that. Using the virus as an excuse to not see your kids,” deduced one viewer.

“This season is horrific so far,” noted a second fan. “I can’t believe he said to Christine, ‘you didn’t ask me if you could move.’ Is he her father? Is she a child? They’re all adults and should have a say in how they live their lives.”

Kody puts his foot in his mouth during season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’

After a lengthy discussion where all of the Brown parents discussed Kody and Christine’s split and the future of their polygamist family, Kody made a stunning announcement.

He claimed, “I’m going to be the head of my household again, and so I’m not going to be circumvented in that. And so, if everyone’s willing to conform to patriarchy again, I guess because I’ve been fighting to make everybody happy.

“My bitterness is out of trying to do that and not having the family I had thought about and designed,” he added. “And if it is too awkward or I don’t feel like I’m the head of my household when people are around, then I’m not going to have the whole family together. I’m at a point now in my life where I don’t have time to waste on people who won’t respect me or treat me with respect.”

Has Kody Brown gone too far in trying to control his family, or is this a side of the clan fans never knew existed?

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Slam Kody Brown, Claim He Treats His Children Differently ‘Depending on Who Their Mother Is’

Comments / 22

Cheryl Harbaugh
2d ago

I totally agree with Christine about her daughter Truly ! Kody didn't make much effort to see her before but now he wants half custody, that's BS ! He doesn't deserve half custody.

Reply(3)
31
Carolyn Clites
2d ago

Robin doesn’t need to go. Her and kody are a Perfect match. And now all of a sudden kody wants to see his kids? Yeah right. He just wants for people to believe he is innocent and is perfect. Well we all now that’s not true

Reply
16
Happy cat
2d ago

I wish Christine pointed out that she would SUE for child support and coverage of insurance if he wanted to claim joint custody.

Reply(4)
13
Related
OK! Magazine

This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Browns#Sister Wives#Tlc
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Demands Custody of Daughter in Shocking Sister Wives Clip

Kody Brown is not about to make things easy on his estranged spouse. Not in a new, and somewhat disturbing, sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives. Courtesy of People Magazine, the clip features Christine sitting down with Kody in order to once again discuss her plans to leave him and move home to her native state of Utah.
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage

Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
Us Weekly

Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares a Rare Photo of Husband Brian Hallisay — With a Halloween Twist: ‘Fell in Love All Over Again’

He’s never looked better. Jennifer Love Hewitt gave a rare glimpse into her marriage with husband Brian Hallisay — with a spooky Halloween twist. “[I] just fell in love all over again. 🎃🧡🎃,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of Hallisay, 43, in the kitchen with his face conveniently covered by a jack-o-lantern hanging from the ceiling. Hewitt has shared several photos of her Halloween decorations on social media over the past week, including a slideshow of the pumpkins she made in honor of each member of her family on Sunday, October 2.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

198K+
Followers
116K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy