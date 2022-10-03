ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Ringo Starr cancels Canadian shows after catching COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19.

The 82-year-old cancelled performances Sunday at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, citing illness.

On Monday a spokesperson confirmed that Starr and his All-Starr band would be cancelling five more shows after the former Beatle caught coronavirus .

The five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge in Alberta; as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton in British Columbia.

The rest of his tour will remain on hold while Starr recovers.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home," a statement said. "As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans, and hope to see them back out on the road soon.”

Judy P. King
3d ago

Saw him Sept. 19 in Atlanta, and there were PLENTY of people wanting to watch him. Terrific show, and Ringo was AMAZING! If anything his voice is as strong---or stronger!---as ever, and his drumming is fantastic. He probably has more energy than a lot of 30-somethings.Don't put people down when you don't know what you're talking about!!!

TMZ.com

Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour

Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
TMZ.com

Ringo Starr Falls Ill and Cancels Concert

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band did not hit the stage Saturday night, because the famed drummer has fallen ill. The plug was pulled at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan after the 82-year-old former Beatle realized he could not perform. Whatever he has, it affected his voice, so just a few hours before the scheduled show ... it was canceled.
