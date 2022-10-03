ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Public’s help wanted in hit and run

PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Othello police investigating homicide

OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
OTHELLO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Othello man suspected in violent robbery, Adams County Sheriff’s Office says

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Authorities in Adams County are searching for a male suspect accused of committing three crimes involved with a violent robbery in Othello on October 5. According to a social media post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the male suspect’s name is Marco Antonio Martinez and he is 28 years old. He is wanted for three separate charges related to a criminal encounter in Othello: first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and second-degree theft.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
ifiberone.com

Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
WARDEN, WA
kpq.com

Four Injured In Semi, Two Vehicle Crash In Grant Co.

Four people are injured from Tuesday crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County. Deputies say a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by 57-year-old Steven Booth of Warden was northbound, just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback carrying 67-year-old Stephen Fuchs and 41-year-old Mathew Bobbitt, both of College Place.
WARDEN, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

PPD arrests alleged thief

PENDLETON – Pendleton police have closed the books on a theft case that occurred in. early July. Joshua Ralph Norton, 35, of Pendleton has taken into custody Wednesday. afternoon and is facing charges of first-degree theft, being a felon in possession of a. weapon, and conspiracy. Police Chief Chuck...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco man arrested for drugs in North Idaho

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Just after 9pm last night, dispatch received a call reporting a traffic complaint on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on I90. The caller reported the vehicle was failing to maintain lane and speeds. One of our North Idaho DUI Task Force K-9 Units was working...
PASCO, WA
