RITZVILLE, Wash. — Authorities in Adams County are searching for a male suspect accused of committing three crimes involved with a violent robbery in Othello on October 5. According to a social media post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the male suspect’s name is Marco Antonio Martinez and he is 28 years old. He is wanted for three separate charges related to a criminal encounter in Othello: first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and second-degree theft.

OTHELLO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO