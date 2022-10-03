Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Columbia purchases VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia has agreed to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter this winter. Room at the Inn, a Columbia nonprofit, will primarily use the space for the time being. The city of Columbia has showed initiative to providing better support for...
KOMU
Five teams of volunteers explore unmapped passages in Devil's Icebox Cave
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Speleological Survey and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park sent five teams of experienced volunteers to explore Devil's Icebox Saturday. Work done at the cave typically happens once or twice a year with one small team, making Saturday's exploration the biggest team to map the cave since the 1950s.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 continues to search rubble of Hurricane Ian
BOONE COUNTY — Missouri Task Force 1 continues to search for survivors and victims in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. On Tuesday, the task force inspected over 570 different structures and debris piles, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD). During their searches, one of the team's Human Remains Detection canines found a deceased victim.
KOMU
New Columbia street lights can increase safety downtown
COLUMBIA - When the city of Columbia was thinking of a way to improve the downtown street lights, they came up with a bright idea. With help from the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID), the city is installing 94 new light poles to replace old bulbs. "This is something we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Power restored after large Boone Electric outage
COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative has restored power to its customers after an hour-long outage Wednesday morning. More than 1,800 customers were without power in the Rocheport, Scott Boulevard and Midway areas. The company reported its transmission provider was having issues with some of the equipment, which caused partial...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Oct. 5
Woman pushed off Highway 63 overpass dies; suspect is detained. The woman was transported to University Hospital for what Columbia police's public information officer called, "extensive advanced trauma care." The woman died hours later. Her identity has not been released. Witnesses helped the department detain Jessie Randall Williams, 31, of...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 performs search operations on Fort Myers Beach
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 is currently performing primary searches in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) said Tuesday morning. The task force was assigned to the Fort Myers Monday and has since moved to the beach....
KOMU
Forecast: While mild today, a BIG cool-down arrives tomorrow with the first frost of the season
Another cold front will pass through the region Thursday night and helps usher in another big cool-down, plus a widespread frost Friday night. Enjoy today's mild weather! Thursday's highs will once again jump into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon, aided by a pocket of warm air caught up in a northwest breeze.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
COLUMBIA - Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail. However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in...
KOMU
State's unclaimed property auction brings hundreds to Columbia
COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction in Columbia Monday and Tuesday. “We’re selling jewelry, miscellaneous watches, and we actually had a cigarette case sell for $4,200 earlier,” Scott Harper, the director of Unclaimed Property said. “It was solid gold.”
KOMU
Downtown Columbia post office parking lot still closed for building construction
COLUMBIA - The downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location's free parking lot is still closed for construction, though officials said it would reopen by Oct. 1. The lot was initially closed on Aug. 11 due to modifications to the post office's building, according to Mark Inglett, the strategic...
KOMU
Grant application for minority-owned downtown Columbia businesses opens
COLUMBIA − Applications for the Downtown Columbia Improvement District's (CID) Minority-Owned Business Grant are now open. CID said the grant funding can help close the gap in the business owner makeup within the downtown area and aims to increase each awardee's business's viability, visibility and growth. "There is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Infrastructure company Simcote expands to Sedalia, investing millions
SEDALIA — The infrastructure company Simcote, Inc. announced Wednesday that it is expanding to Missouri, investing more than $17 million and building a manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The expansion will create 35 new jobs, according to a Missouri Department of Economic Development news release. The facility in Sedalia will...
KOMU
Household Hazardous Waste program pick-up season wraps up Wednesday in Cole County
JEFFERSON CITY - The last drop-off for Cole County's Household Hazardous Waste program occurs Wednesday. The program is designed to give residents the opportunity to safely discard leftover household products that contain corrosive, toxic, flammable or reactive ingredients. Products accepted range from standard household cleaners to BBQ-sized propane tanks. Neighborhood...
KOMU
Missouri officials visit Cole County R-V Schools to discuss teacher pay
EUGENE - Gov. Mike Parson visited Cole County R-V (Eugene) Schools Wednesday with Dr. Margie Vandeven, the commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). They talked to school administrators, teachers and students. One thing they highlighted was the impact of a teacher grant that is new...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery
BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
KOMU
New camera system could be useful for Columbia Police Department
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council met with FUSUS representatives for the first time Monday Night to discuss the proposed surveillance program. FUSUS, a software company based in Georgia, created a system to give cities and private businesses the option to grant local police departments access to surveillance cameras. Police are then able to review the camera footage in real time to help with solving an on-going investigation. This system has already been implemented in other cities, such as Atlanta, GA; Shreveport, LA; and Jackson, MS.
KOMU
Columbia to launch ARPA proposals portal
The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
KOMU
Columbia Police Department responds to an individual pushed off of Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown. "At approximately 6:45 p.m., Columbia Police responded to a report that an individual had been pushed over a...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to consider 'source of income' protections
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Human Rights Commission will present a proposal to the city council Monday to enact stricter anti-housing discrimination laws. The proposal is aimed at protecting low-income families who use housing vouchers to pay for apartments. The commission drafted a letter to the city council on Sept. 20, saying it is not legal for landowners to determine whether or not to rent housing to families based on their source of income, which includes housing vouchers.
Comments / 0