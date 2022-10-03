ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Margaret Jackson

Denver housing market heads toward equilibrium

(Breno Assis on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) With the changing season, Denver is heading toward a balanced housing market. A market with less than three months of inventory is considered a seller’s market, while a market with more than six months of inventory is considered a buyers market. That means that three to six months of inventory is a balanced market.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest

The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Denver Average Home Price Up Despite Signs of Buyer's Market: WTF?

Most stats in the just-released October market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors point to a shift to a buyer's market after a long period of rising prices and bidding wars. And yet the average price of a detached house in the metro area actually rose from last month, bumping above $745,000.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

9th & Colorado Welcomes Seven New Retail Tenants

9th & Colorado (9+CO) recently welcomed a variety of new restaurants, services and retailers to the community. TARRA women’s co-working space opened on September 15, while Little Kitchen Academy, Le French, Squeeze Massage, Light Lounge, InStudio Orthodontics and Dogdrop all plan to open in Spring 2023. The 26-acre urban...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Office Buildings#Business Industry#Linus Business
milehighcre.com

Industrial Outdoor Storage Project in Loveland Secures Construction Financing

JLL Capital Markets has arranged $12.5 million in construction financing for the development of Boyd Lake Commerce Center Phase I, a 100,000-square-foot, Class A industrial outdoor storage (IOS) project located on 95 acres in Loveland. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, BLCC One, LLC, an affiliate of co-developers Saunders...
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Despite objections, Denver City Council approves Sun Valley Redevelopment Area

The Denver City Council on Monday approved the Sun Valley Homes Urban Redevelopment Plan. The move creates an urban redevelopment area, complete with a property and sales tax increment area. The total project budget is $47.7 million, and $10.3 million of that will come from revenue raised by the taxing district and be used by the Denver Housing Authority for infrastructure improvements. The council voted, 11-1, to approve the bill,...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Top rated tacos in Denver metro, cities across Colorado

Taco Tuesday, anyone? Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. If you are looking for a place to grab a great taco, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
denverite.com

Downtown Denver’s Larimer Street Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt over 300 days

The Larimer Street Bridge, which crosses Cherry Creek and connects Speer Boulevard and the Auraria Campus to Downtown Denver, will be demolished and rebuilt. City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a $6,345,997.02 contract with Hamon Infrastructure, INC. to finish the project on September 20. The full Council approved the contract on Monday, Oct. 3.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
police1.com

Denver to spend record amount on police, jails

DENVER — Denver’s city leaders want to spend a record amount of money in 2023 on police, fire and jail services as crime continues to rise, response times lengthen and officers remain difficult to recruit. The Denver Department of Public Safety encompasses the city’s police, sheriff and fire...
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Aurora City Council a Cautionary Tale for 2022

In last November’s Aurora municipal elections, voters elected a slate of Republican candidates to the city council who ran campaigns focused on public safety issues. Nearly one year later, the new people in charge are trying to pretend that crime rates have decreased — providing no actual evidence — while proving to be utterly incapable of finding a qualified person to serve as Aurora’s Chief of Police.
AURORA, CO
Westword

24/7 Mexican Drive-Thrus: The Unsung Heroes of Late-Night Dining in Denver

The recent opening of Tom's Starlight, a cocktail bar that replaced the longtime 24/7 Tom's Diner on East Colfax, has reignited a hot topic: Denver's late-night food scene is lacking. There are plenty of reasons for this, a top one being the ongoing staffing shortage that has made it tougher for kitchens to maintain longer hours even as the demand for late-night food has started to return. And all-night spots are really rare.
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Drunkest Cities in America: Denver Comes in a Disappointing Fourth

It's no secret that Denver loves to drink. In September 2021, a report from sports-betting company OLBG ranked the Mile High City number one on its list of booziest cities. But Denver is apparently not quite boozy enough to be named the drunkest city. Real estate data company Clever used...
DENVER, CO
Westword

From Sweeps to "Encampment Decommissioning" in Denver

In Mayor Michael Hancock's proposed budget for 2023, a new phrase for the City of Denver — "encampment decommissioning" — shows up numerous times. "Encampment decommissioning is terminology used by Houston to describe closing encampments through offering housing. This terminology resonated with us, as currently cleanup actions offer shelter and services but not a guarantee of long-term housing. This terminology provided a way to describe a different approach and action that does offer housing," says Britta Fisher, Denver's chief housing officer and head of the Department of Housing Stability.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy