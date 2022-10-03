Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Denver housing market heads toward equilibrium
(Breno Assis on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) With the changing season, Denver is heading toward a balanced housing market. A market with less than three months of inventory is considered a seller’s market, while a market with more than six months of inventory is considered a buyers market. That means that three to six months of inventory is a balanced market.
denverite.com
Colorado’s Cannabis Business Office opens second wave of business grants for social equity licensees
Are you a marijuana social equity licensee looking for funding?. The Colorado Cannabis Business Office announced that it’ll accept applications for second round of the Cannabis Business Grants starting October 19 until November 17. The Cannabis Business Office launched this year with the stated mission of helping the state...
denverite.com
Denver rent remains high, as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels and rent assistance programs face the loss of federal funding
Renters continue to face high prices in Denver, even as median rents slightly dropped from August to September. That drop is cold comfort for people who can’t afford the city. With eviction filings returning to pre-pandemic levels and federal funding for rental-assistance programs drying up, the months ahead are...
Westword
Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest
The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
denverite.com
Denver’s real estate market could balance out for the first time in 16 years
Denver home sellers are having a harder time unloading their properties than they have been in recent years. That means more homes are available for buyers. So does that make this a buyer’s market?. Sorry, but not quite yet, according to the October Market Trends Report from the Denver...
Development firm buys former Denver VA hospital for $41.25 million
DENVER — A Denver-based development firm has purchased the former VA hospital campus in east Denver for more than $41 million. GM Development has closed on the sale after submitting the winning bid at auction in August. The 8-acre property is located at 1055 Clermont Street in Denver's Hale...
Westword
Denver Average Home Price Up Despite Signs of Buyer's Market: WTF?
Most stats in the just-released October market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors point to a shift to a buyer's market after a long period of rising prices and bidding wars. And yet the average price of a detached house in the metro area actually rose from last month, bumping above $745,000.
milehighcre.com
9th & Colorado Welcomes Seven New Retail Tenants
9th & Colorado (9+CO) recently welcomed a variety of new restaurants, services and retailers to the community. TARRA women’s co-working space opened on September 15, while Little Kitchen Academy, Le French, Squeeze Massage, Light Lounge, InStudio Orthodontics and Dogdrop all plan to open in Spring 2023. The 26-acre urban...
milehighcre.com
Industrial Outdoor Storage Project in Loveland Secures Construction Financing
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $12.5 million in construction financing for the development of Boyd Lake Commerce Center Phase I, a 100,000-square-foot, Class A industrial outdoor storage (IOS) project located on 95 acres in Loveland. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, BLCC One, LLC, an affiliate of co-developers Saunders...
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
Despite objections, Denver City Council approves Sun Valley Redevelopment Area
The Denver City Council on Monday approved the Sun Valley Homes Urban Redevelopment Plan. The move creates an urban redevelopment area, complete with a property and sales tax increment area. The total project budget is $47.7 million, and $10.3 million of that will come from revenue raised by the taxing district and be used by the Denver Housing Authority for infrastructure improvements. The council voted, 11-1, to approve the bill,...
Top rated tacos in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Taco Tuesday, anyone? Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. If you are looking for a place to grab a great taco, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
denverite.com
Downtown Denver’s Larimer Street Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt over 300 days
The Larimer Street Bridge, which crosses Cherry Creek and connects Speer Boulevard and the Auraria Campus to Downtown Denver, will be demolished and rebuilt. City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a $6,345,997.02 contract with Hamon Infrastructure, INC. to finish the project on September 20. The full Council approved the contract on Monday, Oct. 3.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
police1.com
Denver to spend record amount on police, jails
DENVER — Denver’s city leaders want to spend a record amount of money in 2023 on police, fire and jail services as crime continues to rise, response times lengthen and officers remain difficult to recruit. The Denver Department of Public Safety encompasses the city’s police, sheriff and fire...
coloradopols.com
Aurora City Council a Cautionary Tale for 2022
In last November’s Aurora municipal elections, voters elected a slate of Republican candidates to the city council who ran campaigns focused on public safety issues. Nearly one year later, the new people in charge are trying to pretend that crime rates have decreased — providing no actual evidence — while proving to be utterly incapable of finding a qualified person to serve as Aurora’s Chief of Police.
Westword
24/7 Mexican Drive-Thrus: The Unsung Heroes of Late-Night Dining in Denver
The recent opening of Tom's Starlight, a cocktail bar that replaced the longtime 24/7 Tom's Diner on East Colfax, has reignited a hot topic: Denver's late-night food scene is lacking. There are plenty of reasons for this, a top one being the ongoing staffing shortage that has made it tougher for kitchens to maintain longer hours even as the demand for late-night food has started to return. And all-night spots are really rare.
Westword
The Drunkest Cities in America: Denver Comes in a Disappointing Fourth
It's no secret that Denver loves to drink. In September 2021, a report from sports-betting company OLBG ranked the Mile High City number one on its list of booziest cities. But Denver is apparently not quite boozy enough to be named the drunkest city. Real estate data company Clever used...
Westword
From Sweeps to "Encampment Decommissioning" in Denver
In Mayor Michael Hancock's proposed budget for 2023, a new phrase for the City of Denver — "encampment decommissioning" — shows up numerous times. "Encampment decommissioning is terminology used by Houston to describe closing encampments through offering housing. This terminology resonated with us, as currently cleanup actions offer shelter and services but not a guarantee of long-term housing. This terminology provided a way to describe a different approach and action that does offer housing," says Britta Fisher, Denver's chief housing officer and head of the Department of Housing Stability.
Colorado DAs unanimously support stronger car theft laws
Colorado is the top state in the country for motor vehicle theft, and in this legislative session, district attorneys across the state are making it a top priority to change that.
