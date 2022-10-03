ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bears Suffer Brutal Injury Loss Following Giants Loss

The Chicago Bears lost their top offensive line during yesterday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Guard Cody Whitehair left the game with a knee injury and is now set to miss "some time" according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. "He has a knee injury. We're not sure...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Astonishing stat about Justin Fields goes viral

The Chicago Bears have had a hard time establishing their passing game this season (to put it mildly), but the true extent of their struggles is staggering. An absurd stat went viral about Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday. Fields somehow has fewer completions through the first four weeks of the NFL season (34) than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has receptions (42), per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Chicago Bears Are Who We Thought They Were

The Chicago Bears fell to the New York Giants 20-12. Their offensive and defensive struggles were on full display, showing how the season will progress in 2022. The Chicago Bears took to the road to face the New York Giants in Week 4. They left with a frustrating 20-12 loss.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy