Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Bears Suffer Brutal Injury Loss Following Giants Loss
The Chicago Bears lost their top offensive line during yesterday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Guard Cody Whitehair left the game with a knee injury and is now set to miss "some time" according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. "He has a knee injury. We're not sure...
Dan Hampton discusses Justin Fields and the possibility of a new stadium for the Chicago Bears
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game ever get going this season? And if the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is that the right move on their part? Who better to ask than one of the all-time great Chicago Bears Dan Hampton. The former defensive end on the ’85 […]
Astonishing stat about Justin Fields goes viral
The Chicago Bears have had a hard time establishing their passing game this season (to put it mildly), but the true extent of their struggles is staggering. An absurd stat went viral about Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday. Fields somehow has fewer completions through the first four weeks of the NFL season (34) than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has receptions (42), per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.
Yardbarker
Giants' Jon Feliciano on Cole Beasley retirement: 'If the right situation comes, I think he comes back'
It was reported Wednesday that veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley was retiring after 11-plus seasons in the NFL just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York Giants center Jon Feliciano is one person who may not be convinced that Beasley is done playing for good. "I’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
Detroit Lions drop in multiple NFL Power Rankings after loss to Seahawks
Where do the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings?Where do you think the Detroit Lions should rank?. Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is a wrap and it is time to take a look at where the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bears Are Who We Thought They Were
The Chicago Bears fell to the New York Giants 20-12. Their offensive and defensive struggles were on full display, showing how the season will progress in 2022. The Chicago Bears took to the road to face the New York Giants in Week 4. They left with a frustrating 20-12 loss.
Patriots to host Lions in battle of injury-riddled, three-loss teams
If there’s any such thing as a good loss, the New England Patriots had one last weekend. However, even the
Comments / 0