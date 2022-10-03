ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

Voices Of Ukraine In Chattanooga - And At UTC

For some, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a shock. For others, it was foreseeable - if not inevitable. Tomorrow, a panel discussion here at UTC will take place at the Guerry Center Reading Room, starting at 5:30 PM - titled, “The Russian Invasion of Ukraine: Politics, Policy and Outcomes and The Implications for Refugees and Chattanooga.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee

First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy

The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

We Try Wednesday: The Chattanooga Cookie

Pulse editor and BIG FM 106.9 morning host Gary Poole takes We Try Wednesday on the road to The Chattanooga Cookie on Cherokee Blvd to chat with owners Megan McClain and Jessica McDaniel and taste some amazing cookies. Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
leeclarion.com

Upcoming Fall Festivals

The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
DALTON, GA
trazeetravel.com

What to Do This Fall in Chattanooga

If you find yourself making your way to Chattanooga this fall, there are a few things you’ll need to add to your itinerary to ensure you experience this destination to its fall fullest. Get outside and see why these are the best spots to take in some fall fun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
ATHENS, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Oktoberfest Adds Several Local Breweries To This Weekend's Event

Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers and plenty of German inspired foods. Recognized as a family friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Utc#Arts Center#Dance#Performing#Musical Theater#Utc Presents
The Charleston Chatter

Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TN

TDOT and Wright Brothers Construction getting busy on TN State Hwy 11 withphoto credit going to the Facebook of Christopher Scoggins. Anyone that has been out and about the last couple of days would have noticed the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction getting down to business on Hiwassee Street (Tennessee State Highway 11).
CHARLESTON, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Brainerd Community Food Pantry To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With A Festival

The Brainerd Community Food Pantry invites the Chattanooga community to attend its 2nd Anniversary Festival on Sunday, October 23rd from 3PM - 5PM at Brainerd United Methodist Church, located at 4315 Brainerd Road. The event will include live entertainment, yard games, face painting, and more to celebrate the pantry’s anniversary...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

80 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County has received some very positive economic news. A food manufacturer, Essentia Protein Solutions, is building a new $100 million plant at the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. According to Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Comission Chair, they will be producing a variety of products...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
dicksonpost.com

Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park

Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
TENNESSEE STATE

