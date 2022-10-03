Read full article on original website
WDEF
Chatt State signs agreement with ETSU
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga State officials have signed a deal with East Tennessee State University to make it easier for grads to head to continue their studies in Johnson City. It is called an articulation agreement. The Presidents of both institutions have agreed to smooth the transition for students...
WTVC
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy
The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
wutc.org
At UTC, Setting The Stage For The Kyiv City Ballet
This week, a dance company from Ukraine - in exile since Russia’s invasion more than six months ago - will perform on our campus: the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The world-renowned Kviv City Ballet will present a feature-length “Swan Lake” on Wednesday - and on Thursday and Friday, it will offer a mixed repertoire with the Chattanooga Ballet.
WDEF
Local veterinarian warns dog flu cases on the rise in the Tennessee Valley
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Canine Influenza or dog flu is on the rise here in Chattanooga. Dr. Jim Hammon, with Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson, said he’s recently seen cases jump significantly. “So typically, we might see a couple of, maybe three coughing dogs a month, and...
dicksonpost.com
Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
chattanoogapulse.com
Between The Bridges Festival Returns To Coolidge Park, Celebrating Local Artists
Widely known for staging the popular and nationally recognized 4 Bridges Arts Festival, this year marks AVA's second year of hosting the Between The Bridges Festival in Coolidge Park, being held on Saturday, October 15 from 10am to 5pm. Chattanooga’s Association for Visual Arts, better known as AVA, has long...
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm is certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer talks about the extensive work that McMahan Law Firm puts in when it comes to auto accidents. McMahan Law Firm is equipped and certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your automobile. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100.
WTVC
"Empty the Shelter" with the SPCA of Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Melissa Smith from the SPCA of Bradley County stops by The Daily Refresh to talk about a pet adoption event over in Cleveland.
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WDEF
Police investigate South Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in South Chattanooga on Tuesday night. It happened in the 700 block of East 48th Street around 8 PM. They were told the shooting happened during a dispute between two people. Police say a 38 year old male suffered a...
WTVCFOX
Teammates, rivals honor Sequatchie Co. High school football player killed in crash
DUNLAP, Tenn. — There are heavy hearts Wednesday in one small community. Friends, families, teammates and even rival players took time to pay tribute to a high school football player in Sequatchie County who was killed in a crash last week along with his girlfriend. 18-year-old Austin Mofitt and...
Manchester Hires New Police Chief and Water and Sewer Director
The City of Manchester has a new police chief and a new water and sewer department director. At a previous meeting, city leaders voted to allow Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to look over the applications and conduct interviews with candidates for police chief. Those conducting the interviews were Red...
WTVC
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
WDEF
Police arrest suspect for 11th street shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police arrest a suspect for a shooting last week on 11th Street. A 34 year old man was shot in the leg last Wednesday in the 500 block of East 11th Street. Investigators have now charged 39 year old reginal Holland with attempted first-degree murder, especially...
WDEF
Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
WDEF
Police arrest suspect for deadly double shooting last week
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting from last week. 19 year old Daquan Mason faces charges of Criminal homicide, Attempted Criminal homicide and Reckless endangerment for a double shooting on Lyerly Street in Ridgedale. Last Monday night, police found a vehicle with...
thunder1320.com
Tullahoma police seeks public’s help to identify person of interest
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the person(s) pictured above. If you have any information please contact Detective Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov.
allongeorgia.com
22 Year Old Rossville Man Guilty of Molesting 5 Year Old Girl
Tyler McClenny, 22, was convicted of two counts of child molestation in Catoosa County Superior Court on September 29th, 2022. In March 2021, McClenny molested his then girlfriend’s 5 year old daughter while the mother was at work. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit (LMJC) Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe presented the case to the jury over the course of the three day trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Brian House. Evidence presented at trial showed that McClenny not only touched the child but ejaculated on her. Approximately a week after the incident the child disclosed the abuse to her grandmother and again recounted the horrific acts to Child Forensic Interviewer Janet Burch during a recorded interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Oglethorpe.
