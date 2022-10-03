Read full article on original website
wutc.org
At UTC, Setting The Stage For The Kyiv City Ballet
This week, a dance company from Ukraine - in exile since Russia’s invasion more than six months ago - will perform on our campus: the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The world-renowned Kviv City Ballet will present a feature-length “Swan Lake” on Wednesday - and on Thursday and Friday, it will offer a mixed repertoire with the Chattanooga Ballet.
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy
The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
WDEF
80 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County has received some very positive economic news. A food manufacturer, Essentia Protein Solutions, is building a new $100 million plant at the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. According to Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Comission Chair, they will be producing a variety of products...
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
scmagazine.com
CommonSpirit cyberattack spurs IT outages at CHI Memorial, hospitals across US
A cyberattack deployed against CommonSpirit has led to IT outages at hospitals across the U.S., including multiple CHI Memorial hospitals in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Local media outlets report the incident has also caused disruptions at hospitals run by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) in Seattle. While some local reports purport the...
WTVCFOX
Update: Verizon resolves 911 calling issue in several counties near Chattanooga Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County 911 says Verizon has told them that they have now resolves an issue where customers were having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday. EARLIER:. Some Verizon customers in Hamilton County are having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday, according to...
WRDW-TV
Marjorie Taylor Greene says school workers should be armed. But what do they think?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a school shooting, politicians often talk about whether educators should be armed in school. But educators themselves are rarely heard. That’s why Atlanta News First Investigates reached out to school district employees in U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th congressional district.
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TN
TDOT and Wright Brothers Construction getting busy on TN State Hwy 11 withphoto credit going to the Facebook of Christopher Scoggins. Anyone that has been out and about the last couple of days would have noticed the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction getting down to business on Hiwassee Street (Tennessee State Highway 11).
Bank Info Security
Patients Affected By Cybersecurity Event at Hospital Chain
A cybersecurity incident is affecting medical care delivery in some facilities belonging to Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, a system of 1,500 healthcare sites across 21 states. CommonSpirit, the largest Catholic health system and the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the United States, "is managing an IT security issue that is impacting...
WDEF
Local veterinarian warns dog flu cases on the rise in the Tennessee Valley
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Canine Influenza or dog flu is on the rise here in Chattanooga. Dr. Jim Hammon, with Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson, said he’s recently seen cases jump significantly. “So typically, we might see a couple of, maybe three coughing dogs a month, and...
WDEF
Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
chattanoogapulse.com
We Try Wednesday: The Chattanooga Cookie
Pulse editor and BIG FM 106.9 morning host Gary Poole takes We Try Wednesday on the road to The Chattanooga Cookie on Cherokee Blvd to chat with owners Megan McClain and Jessica McDaniel and taste some amazing cookies. Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they...
WDEF
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
WDEF
Police investigate South Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in South Chattanooga on Tuesday night. It happened in the 700 block of East 48th Street around 8 PM. They were told the shooting happened during a dispute between two people. Police say a 38 year old male suffered a...
trazeetravel.com
What to Do This Fall in Chattanooga
If you find yourself making your way to Chattanooga this fall, there are a few things you’ll need to add to your itinerary to ensure you experience this destination to its fall fullest. Get outside and see why these are the best spots to take in some fall fun.
leeclarion.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
walkercountyga.gov
Walker County Fire Rescue Launches Competitive Promotional Process
Walker County Fire Rescue (WCFR) is conducting a Competitive Promotional Process (CPP) for the purpose of establishing a Promotional Eligibility Register (PER) for the rank/classification of Sergeant within WCFR. Eligibility Requirements: By or before submission deadline of October 18, 2022. Full-time WCFR personnel, along with outside qualified applicants, are invited...
WDEF
Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
