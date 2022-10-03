Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market climbed higher in trading on Tuesday after experiencing a turbulent month of October so far, with BTC posting its biggest two-day increase in almost a month. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is up by 2.57 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,100 (roughly Rs. 16.36 lakh) mark across global exchanges, while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,066 (roughly Rs. 17.15 lakh), 1.83 percent higher than that on early Tuesday.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO