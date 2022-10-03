Read full article on original website
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Stays Close to $20K, Sushi's Token Surges 14%
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) remained at the $20,000 level on Thursday as U.S. stock futures traded down, suggesting U.S. markets could...
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin Moves Past $20,000 for the First Time in October, Altcoins Pick Up on BTC Momentum
Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market climbed higher in trading on Tuesday after experiencing a turbulent month of October so far, with BTC posting its biggest two-day increase in almost a month. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is up by 2.57 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,100 (roughly Rs. 16.36 lakh) mark across global exchanges, while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,066 (roughly Rs. 17.15 lakh), 1.83 percent higher than that on early Tuesday.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token
Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
CoinTelegraph
If Credit Suisse collapses, will it bring more volatility to the crypto market? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss if the potential collapse of the Credit Suisse bank could bring more volatility in the crypto market. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. BTC price still not at...
CoinTelegraph
Ether exchange netflow highlights behavioral pattern of ETH whales
The exchange netflow of Ether (ETH) over the past couple of years highlights a behavioral pattern among Ether whales that market analysts believe is done to pump the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency. The “exchange netflow” is an indicator that measures the net amount of cryptocurrency entering or exiting the...
CoinTelegraph
How to earn passive crypto income with Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC), along with other cryptocurrencies, has provided people with a venue to earn passive income, making money without any active involvement. One doesn't need to take unnecessary trading risks or spend time reading and analyzing reams of information. While the concept of passive earning isn't new, cryptocurrency has undoubtedly...
CoinTelegraph
BTC to outperform ‘most major assets’ in H2 2022 — Bloomberg analyst
Senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone, stated October has historically been the best month for Bitcoin (BTC) since 2014, averaging gains of about 20% for the month, and that commodities appearing to peak could imply that Bitcoin has reached its bottom. In an Oct. 5 Bloomberg Crypto Outlook...
cryptoslate.com
How inflation and debased fiat currencies are pushing investors to Bitcoin
Bitcoin’s reputation as a safe haven asset has long been disputed by the world of traditional finance. Its lack of centralized control, extreme price volatility, and novelty made it hard to categorize as inflation-proof or recession-proof. However, in the past year we’ve seen that in times of uncertainty, investors...
CoinTelegraph
Three Arrows Capital fund moves over 300 NFTs to a new address
Starry Night Capital, a nonfungible token (NFT)-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has moved over 300 NFTs out of its address, according to reports. Starry Night Capital was founded last year by Su Zhu, Kyle Davies and pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent...
CoinTelegraph
A crumbling stock market could create profitable opportunities for Bitcoin traders
Some of the biggest companies in the world are expected to report their 2Q earnings in October, including electric automaker Tesla on Oct. 18, tech giants Meta and Microsoft on Oct. 24, Apple and Amazon on Oct. 26 and Google on Oct. 30. Currently, the possibility of an even more severe global economic slowdown is in the cards and lackluster profits could further add to the uncertainty.
CoinTelegraph
NYDIG raises $720M as Bitcoin balance hits all-time high
The bear market has not deterred one of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. The balances of the New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDIG, hit record highs in Q3 of this year. Plus, a United States Securities and Exchange (SEC) filing could reveal the group’s intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet.
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
CoinTelegraph
What is Bitcoin hash rate and why does it matter?
The amount of processing and computing power being given to the network through mining is referred to as Bitcoin’s hash rate. A fixed-length alphanumeric code representing any length of words, messages, or data is called a "hash." Blockchain technology is the foundation of Bitcoin (BTC) and many other cryptocurrencies....
CoinTelegraph
Grayscale terminates Bitcoin trust material agreements with Genesis
According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Grayscale Investments has terminated two agreements with cryptocurrency broker Genesis around its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. First, Genesis will no longer assist Grayscale in the distribution and marketing of the latter’s shares. Second, from Oct. 3 onward, Genesis...
CoinTelegraph
Bitwise launches Web3 ETF for institutional and retail investors
Bitwise Asset Management announced on Oct. 3 a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to both institutional and retail investors, giving them access to companies “positioned to benefit” from Web3 growth. Bitwise, in a statement, said it marks “the next wave of the internet’s development characterized by greater decentralization and...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin dips but holds above US$20,000, Ether falls, XRP only gainer in top 10
Bitcoin fell in Thursday morning trading in Asia but held above the US$20,000 support line. Ether also lost ground. XRP was the only token in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization to gain. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 0.9% in the past 24 hours to change hands at US$20,166 at...
boundingintocrypto.com
Terra’s Luna Classic (LUNC) surges by 70% as Binance burns an unknown amount of tokens
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. After the Terra blockchain collapsed back in May of this year, it took down most of its tokens with it. Other projects have fled the blockchain, seeking out a new home, but Luna and Luna Classic, its native cryptocurrencies, remained and saw massive price crashes. The incident had severe consequences, presumably strengthening the bear market and sending prices throughout the industry down even further, but it also prompted lawmakers to consider banning algorithmic stablecoins.
