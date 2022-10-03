ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Stays Close to $20K, Sushi's Token Surges 14%

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) remained at the $20,000 level on Thursday as U.S. stock futures traded down, suggesting U.S. markets could...
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin Moves Past $20,000 for the First Time in October, Altcoins Pick Up on BTC Momentum

Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market climbed higher in trading on Tuesday after experiencing a turbulent month of October so far, with BTC posting its biggest two-day increase in almost a month. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is up by 2.57 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,100 (roughly Rs. 16.36 lakh) mark across global exchanges, while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,066 (roughly Rs. 17.15 lakh), 1.83 percent higher than that on early Tuesday.
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token

Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
CoinTelegraph

Ether exchange netflow highlights behavioral pattern of ETH whales

The exchange netflow of Ether (ETH) over the past couple of years highlights a behavioral pattern among Ether whales that market analysts believe is done to pump the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency. The “exchange netflow” is an indicator that measures the net amount of cryptocurrency entering or exiting the...
CoinTelegraph

How to earn passive crypto income with Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC), along with other cryptocurrencies, has provided people with a venue to earn passive income, making money without any active involvement. One doesn't need to take unnecessary trading risks or spend time reading and analyzing reams of information. While the concept of passive earning isn't new, cryptocurrency has undoubtedly...
CoinTelegraph

BTC to outperform ‘most major assets’ in H2 2022 — Bloomberg analyst

Senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone, stated October has historically been the best month for Bitcoin (BTC) since 2014, averaging gains of about 20% for the month, and that commodities appearing to peak could imply that Bitcoin has reached its bottom. In an Oct. 5 Bloomberg Crypto Outlook...
cryptoslate.com

How inflation and debased fiat currencies are pushing investors to Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s reputation as a safe haven asset has long been disputed by the world of traditional finance. Its lack of centralized control, extreme price volatility, and novelty made it hard to categorize as inflation-proof or recession-proof. However, in the past year we’ve seen that in times of uncertainty, investors...
CoinTelegraph

Three Arrows Capital fund moves over 300 NFTs to a new address

Starry Night Capital, a nonfungible token (NFT)-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has moved over 300 NFTs out of its address, according to reports. Starry Night Capital was founded last year by Su Zhu, Kyle Davies and pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent...
CoinTelegraph

A crumbling stock market could create profitable opportunities for Bitcoin traders

Some of the biggest companies in the world are expected to report their 2Q earnings in October, including electric automaker Tesla on Oct. 18, tech giants Meta and Microsoft on Oct. 24, Apple and Amazon on Oct. 26 and Google on Oct. 30. Currently, the possibility of an even more severe global economic slowdown is in the cards and lackluster profits could further add to the uncertainty.
CoinTelegraph

NYDIG raises $720M as Bitcoin balance hits all-time high

The bear market has not deterred one of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. The balances of the New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDIG, hit record highs in Q3 of this year. Plus, a United States Securities and Exchange (SEC) filing could reveal the group’s intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet.
CoinTelegraph

What is Bitcoin hash rate and why does it matter?

The amount of processing and computing power being given to the network through mining is referred to as Bitcoin’s hash rate. A fixed-length alphanumeric code representing any length of words, messages, or data is called a "hash." Blockchain technology is the foundation of Bitcoin (BTC) and many other cryptocurrencies....
CoinTelegraph

Grayscale terminates Bitcoin trust material agreements with Genesis

According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Grayscale Investments has terminated two agreements with cryptocurrency broker Genesis around its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. First, Genesis will no longer assist Grayscale in the distribution and marketing of the latter’s shares. Second, from Oct. 3 onward, Genesis...
CoinTelegraph

Bitwise launches Web3 ETF for institutional and retail investors

Bitwise Asset Management announced on Oct. 3 a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to both institutional and retail investors, giving them access to companies “positioned to benefit” from Web3 growth. Bitwise, in a statement, said it marks “the next wave of the internet’s development characterized by greater decentralization and...
boundingintocrypto.com

Terra’s Luna Classic (LUNC) surges by 70% as Binance burns an unknown amount of tokens

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. After the Terra blockchain collapsed back in May of this year, it took down most of its tokens with it. Other projects have fled the blockchain, seeking out a new home, but Luna and Luna Classic, its native cryptocurrencies, remained and saw massive price crashes. The incident had severe consequences, presumably strengthening the bear market and sending prices throughout the industry down even further, but it also prompted lawmakers to consider banning algorithmic stablecoins.
