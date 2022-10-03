ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithia, FL

Beach Beacon

Community mourns the ‘heartbeat of Belleair’

BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer. The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness...
BELLEAIR, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Grace Market, Annual Nut Sale, Car Show & More

Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be holding its fall market on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone, so go and get an early start on your holiday gift shopping. If...
LITHIA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Art Patrons Young And Old Should Visit Vosler Atelier In Brandon

Kerry Vosler is the founder of Vosler Atelier, home of Vosler Young Artists’ Studio, located in Brandon. The Vosler Atelier offers art classes for people ages 7-18, and it offers art classes for adults as well. Its purpose is to train young adults in the craft of drawing, offering...
BRANDON, FL
ospreyobserver.com

New Hope Church ‘Shell-abrates’ 52 Years Of Pecan Sales

As the holidays are quickly approaching, all the pecan fans are pulling out their cookbooks to find their favorite pecan recipes. The United Women in Faith (UWF) group, formerly United Methodist Women, of New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon is holding its 52nd annual Pecan Sale, selling fresh-from-the-grower shelled pecans. Profits from the sale will benefit many missions throughout the local community and beyond.
BRANDON, FL
ospreyobserver.com

What’s Happening At YMCA Camp Cristina?

YMCA Camp Cristina is a 65-acre campus in Riverview that hosts an after-school program, group team building events, summer camp, spring break camp, family activities and so much more. At YMCA Camp Cristina, the staff aims to impact the lives of all their guests by providing inclusive experiences and lifelong...
wrhsstampede.com

Addressing the human trafficking epidemic in Tampa

Human trafficking is an issue that has plagued Tampa, Florida, for years: instilling fear in the city’s residents as threats to their fragile safety and freedom loom nearby. There are countless reminders in malls, parks, and on posters and billboards, warning people to be wary of potential traffickers. Although...
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Ohana Dog Training Center’s Dogs Are Stars

Breaking into the movie industry requires skill and a lot of luck, especially if your preferred method of communication is a bark or tail wag. Plant City resident Cassie Kennedy, owner of Ohana Dog Training Center, has found success (well, her pooches have), thanks to her ability as a trainer. Beck, her 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, recently starred as a superhero in R.A.D.A.R.: Adventures of the Bionic Dog, a Dean Cain movie filmed in Dunedin.
PLANT CITY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Cotee River Bike Fest rides again this weekend

NEW PORT RICHEY – The Cotee River Bike Fest will be held on Oct. 7-9 with music on two stages, food, drinks, and vendors. Fire & Iron MC will again lead the poker run starting at Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s bands will include Jasmine Cain, Symmetry,...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Florida Birding And Nature Festival Scheduled

Best-selling author and world-renowned conservationist Carl Safina and woodpecker expert Stephen Shunk will be the keynote speakers at this year’s Florida Birding and Nature Festival from Thursday through Sunday, October 20-23. The festival will be headquartered at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, located at 6650 Dickman Rd. in Apollo...
APOLLO BEACH, FL

