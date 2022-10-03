As the holidays are quickly approaching, all the pecan fans are pulling out their cookbooks to find their favorite pecan recipes. The United Women in Faith (UWF) group, formerly United Methodist Women, of New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon is holding its 52nd annual Pecan Sale, selling fresh-from-the-grower shelled pecans. Profits from the sale will benefit many missions throughout the local community and beyond.

BRANDON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO