Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Kids Can Take a Field Trip to a Historic Restaurant on No School DayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Beach Beacon
Community mourns the ‘heartbeat of Belleair’
BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer. The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness...
Mom disciplines children by burning their hands on stove, deputies say
A mother was arrested after deputies said she disciplined her children by burning their hands on a stove.
Grace Market, Annual Nut Sale, Car Show & More
Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be holding its fall market on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone, so go and get an early start on your holiday gift shopping. If...
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
Art Patrons Young And Old Should Visit Vosler Atelier In Brandon
Kerry Vosler is the founder of Vosler Atelier, home of Vosler Young Artists’ Studio, located in Brandon. The Vosler Atelier offers art classes for people ages 7-18, and it offers art classes for adults as well. Its purpose is to train young adults in the craft of drawing, offering...
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
New Hope Church ‘Shell-abrates’ 52 Years Of Pecan Sales
As the holidays are quickly approaching, all the pecan fans are pulling out their cookbooks to find their favorite pecan recipes. The United Women in Faith (UWF) group, formerly United Methodist Women, of New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon is holding its 52nd annual Pecan Sale, selling fresh-from-the-grower shelled pecans. Profits from the sale will benefit many missions throughout the local community and beyond.
SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry Gives Back To Community Through Apollo Beach Practice
SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry in Apollo Beach has been a dedicated supporter of the Fishhawk Spartans since Dr. Casey Lynn started his practice in 2018. In addition to being a board member, Dr. Lynn and his team donate to the Spartans to give back to the community and foster a love for the sport he grew up playing.
Polk deputy was 'living the dream' with hopes of becoming sheriff one day
Deputy Blane Lane leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old daughter after he was shot and killed while serving a warrant Tuesday morning.
Tampa Man Gets 18 Months In Prison After Displaying Gun On Instagram LIVE While Driving
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been sentenced to prison after driving around in Hillsborough County and brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, as a convicted felon. Antwan Brown, 22, Tampa, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as
Residents And Neighborhoods Urged To Be Patient As County Collects Hurricane Ian Yard Debris
Hillsborough County, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2022) — Residents and neighborhood associations across Hillsborough County are urged to be patient as Hillsborough County contract haulers do the meticulous work of collecting and disposing of all the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. Because of the volume of yard waste generated...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
What’s Happening At YMCA Camp Cristina?
YMCA Camp Cristina is a 65-acre campus in Riverview that hosts an after-school program, group team building events, summer camp, spring break camp, family activities and so much more. At YMCA Camp Cristina, the staff aims to impact the lives of all their guests by providing inclusive experiences and lifelong...
Addressing the human trafficking epidemic in Tampa
Human trafficking is an issue that has plagued Tampa, Florida, for years: instilling fear in the city’s residents as threats to their fragile safety and freedom loom nearby. There are countless reminders in malls, parks, and on posters and billboards, warning people to be wary of potential traffickers. Although...
Ohana Dog Training Center’s Dogs Are Stars
Breaking into the movie industry requires skill and a lot of luck, especially if your preferred method of communication is a bark or tail wag. Plant City resident Cassie Kennedy, owner of Ohana Dog Training Center, has found success (well, her pooches have), thanks to her ability as a trainer. Beck, her 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, recently starred as a superhero in R.A.D.A.R.: Adventures of the Bionic Dog, a Dean Cain movie filmed in Dunedin.
Cotee River Bike Fest rides again this weekend
NEW PORT RICHEY – The Cotee River Bike Fest will be held on Oct. 7-9 with music on two stages, food, drinks, and vendors. Fire & Iron MC will again lead the poker run starting at Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s bands will include Jasmine Cain, Symmetry,...
'It's a massive, massive loss' family pastor says law enforcement career was fallen Polk deputy's dream
LAKELAND, Fla. — The lead pastor at Together Church said fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane made an impact on the community during his 21 years that will long be remembered. What You Need To Know. Polk County Deputy Blane Lane died Tuesday while serving a warrant in Polk...
Florida Birding And Nature Festival Scheduled
Best-selling author and world-renowned conservationist Carl Safina and woodpecker expert Stephen Shunk will be the keynote speakers at this year’s Florida Birding and Nature Festival from Thursday through Sunday, October 20-23. The festival will be headquartered at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, located at 6650 Dickman Rd. in Apollo...
Pasco County Government Hosting Job Fair In Land O’ Lakes
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County is hiring and wants you to join their growing and diverse team. Pasco’s Human Resources Department is hosting an in-person job fair Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Pasco County Utilities Building in Land O’ Lakes. “Our managers
