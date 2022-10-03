Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs record shutout over Princeton
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team won on all five courts for the first time this season Thursday evening, rolling over Princeton 5-0 in nonconference action. The Lady Hubs (5-10, 0-5 Interstate 8) will compete at the Interstate 8 Conference Championship tournament on Saturday before hosting the IHSA 1A Rochelle Sectional late next week.
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Lady Hubs suffer narrow loss at Sandwich
SANDWICH — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team went three sets against the Sandwich Indians for the second time this season on Tuesday evening. While the Lady Hubs earning a hard-fought win in the first set, Rochelle fell a few points short at the end of the match, conceding a 25-23, 25-27, 21-25 loss and splitting the Interstate 8 Conference season series with the Indians.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Diaz scores four as Hubs defeat Dixon
ROCHELLE — Sophomore forward Fernando Diaz was a one-man wrecking crew for the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team during Tuesday’s nonconference match against Dixon. Diaz knifed through the Dixon defense on several occasions, scoring a season-high four goals to lead the Hubs over the Dukes 6-0. Rochelle (10-7, 4-2 Interstate 8) will have three more regular-season matches before kicking off the IHSA 2A Sycamore Regional, which will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The sixth-seeded Hubs will face the third-seeded Kaneland Knights.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Hubs trounce Thornridge to clinch playoff berth
ROCHELLE — Seniors Hayden Inman and Trey Taft have dreamed of connecting on a long touchdown pass since their days of playing video games together as kids. The two had a chance to turn that dream into a reality Friday evening, when the Rochelle Hub varsity football team returned home for a nonconference matchup against the Thornridge Falcons.
Rochelle News-Leader
Creston Village Board opts not to increase gaming fees
CRESTON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Creston Village Board resolved to not increase gaming fees for businesses within the village after a state law changed that allows fees per terminal to be increased from $25 to $250. The only business in Creston with video gaming is Moose...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 4-6
OREGON — On Oct. 4 at approximately 8:31 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Illinois Route 38 in Rochelle. After a brief investigation, Omar Penaran-Lopez, 24, of Rochelle, was arrested for no valid driver’s license and an active arrest warrant. Penaran-Lopez was also cited for failure to yield while turning left, improper turn signal and illegal transportation of alcohol. Penaran-Lopez was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
Rochelle News-Leader
State's attorney, sheriff file complaint against state over SAFE-T Act
OREGON — On Tuesday in a press release, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle announced that they have filed a complaint against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in Ogle County Circuit Court seeking to have the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act declared unconstitutional.
Rochelle News-Leader
Looking at the SAFE-T Act
The SAFE-T Act is not making a lot of friends in law enforcement. The act, which will abolish cash bail at the beginning of next year among other things, has drawn the ire of many law enforcement officials across the state, including in Ogle County. Last week, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle and Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced that they have filed a complaint against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in Ogle County Circuit Court. The aim is to have the act deemed unconstitutional.
