The SAFE-T Act is not making a lot of friends in law enforcement. The act, which will abolish cash bail at the beginning of next year among other things, has drawn the ire of many law enforcement officials across the state, including in Ogle County. Last week, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle and Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced that they have filed a complaint against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in Ogle County Circuit Court. The aim is to have the act deemed unconstitutional.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO