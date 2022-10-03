Kim Kardashian Posts a Brand-New Pic of All Her Kids & Psalm is a Whole Mood

Kim Kardashian and her kids are feelin’ the love in Italy during Milan Fashion Week — or at least North, Saint, and Chicago seem to be having fun. Psalm, Kim and ex Kanye West’s youngest child, looks like he would rather be anywhere but in a fancy Italian hotel being photographed with the rest of his fam.

The Kardashians star posted a behind-the-scenes look of the Dolce & Gabbana SS/23 Milan Fashion Week show, starting with a stunning family portrait. Kim poses with her four children for a black and white photo with the simple caption “Amore.” But take a closer look at the photo, and there are a lot more emotions besides love in the mix!

Kim wears a stunning bedazzled, fitted black gown that she previously had trouble walking in and has that playful “please just take the picture while none of my kids are crying” look on her face. North is all smiles and sports a silver ensemble, complete with trendy rectangle sunglasses, and her brother Saint peaks over her shoulder in all black, laughing. Chicago sits next to her mama, smiling at another camera, and to her left is a solemn Psalm with his hands folded on his lap, which feels like a big mood.

“Why am I psalm tho? 😂” reads one comment on the post with over a thousand likes. “Pslam was over it!” read another. You don’t even need to take off Psalm’s sunglasses to know he’s throwing shade in the way only a 3-year-old can.

Listen. Every parent’s been there. All you want is a quick family portrait before some sort of cheese dust or other grime gets on the kids’ fancy clothes, and one kid decides to mean mug or make a goofy face. Luckily, Psalm’s mood only adds to the photo, perfectly encompassing the chaos of raising four kids.

Back in May, Kardashian posted an adorable tribute to Psalm on his third birthday, saying that “Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!” Psalm may not be sporting his winning smile in his mom’s latest post, but hey, we all have our days … especially 3-year-olds.