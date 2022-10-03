Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
Masks now optional at blood donation center
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A blood donation center has updated its mask policy. ImpactLife announced on Saturday that wearing a mask is now optional for donors, staff, and volunteers. Before the mask change, Impactlife required staff, volunteers, and donors to wear masks in its facilities and at mobile blood...
First craft grow cannabis store opens in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The first cannabis craft grow is officially open for business in Illinois. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Star Buds, a craft-to-grow cannabis store. Craft-to-grow cannabis is usually used to produce small batches of organic cannabis. “Thanks to...
Mobile abortion clinic coming to Illinois
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
How did summer droughts affect this year's harvest?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It's the beginning of harvest season and farmers are beginning to see their yield of crops for the season. Many are finding out the answer to whether early drought conditions ruined this year's crops. "So drought conditions really peaked I would say in mid-July based...
ALPLM hosts Conference on Illinois History
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) will present the annual Conference on Illinois History this week. The event begins on Thursday and goes until Friday. The schedule for the Conference on Illinois History can be found here. Some of the highlights that will...
4th Annual Illinois Heartland Library Crawl
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — For a fourth year, the community is encouraged to take part in a library crawl across Illinois. The Illinois Heartland Library Crawl kicked off on October 1. It's a fun time that anyone can participate in by visiting other public libraries and discovering all they...
Local hospitals will still wear masks after CDC announces new guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines for healthcare facilities. The new guidelines no longer require masks when the community transmission rate is low. You'll still have to wear masks inside Springfield hospitals a little while longer. Since 2020, healthcare...
'People are going to be able to vote,' DeSantis says as Florida recovers from hurricane
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said while he's focused on helping the state recover from Hurricane Ian, an election is still looming. Voters will be hitting the polls for the General Election on Nov. 8. Obviously, people are going to be able to vote," DeSantis said on...
CWLP crews headed home after hurricane relief efforts in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are on their way back to Springfield after helping out in Florida. We're told that each crew member worked 16-hour days helping municipal utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) with outage restoration efforts in Orlando. OUC had outages totaling...
IDOC offering inmates chance to get college degrees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Monday marked the first day of the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education. The policy is designed to address long-standing challenges identified by two-year and four-year college partners that may have previously obstructed individuals in custody from completing degrees while incarcerated.
Greene and Scott County State's Attorneys suing over SAFE-T-Act
(WICS/WRSP) — More Illinois State's Attorneys are filing lawsuits over the SAFE-T Act. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe and Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews are the latest to file lawsuits, according to our media partner WLDS Radio. The two are suing over the elimination of...
Gems and fossils take over state fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This weekend, the Illinois State Fairgrounds hosted the 2022 Loess Gem, Mineral and Fossil show. This year's theme was "Journey into the Jurassic" and featured a wide variety of items from that era. Sea star fossils, fish fossils, and more were available for sale. Kids...
