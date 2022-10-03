Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists
It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
The Only Luxury Retinol Creams Dermatologists Say Are Worth Your Money
Retinol is the MVP in the skin-care routines of many, and it’s no surprise considering the numerous benefits the ingredient offers, from fading dark spots, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improving tone and texture. But as you may have already noticed, retinol products can be pricey.
Dermatologists Say These 2 Super-Dehydrating Skincare Ingredients Cause Dryness And Wrinkles
Beautiful skin is an attainable goal — and age isn’t a barrier. Whether you’re dealing with hormonal acne or trying to ward off dryness and fine lines, skin concerns come at every age — the key to overcoming them is knowing what ingredients are in your products and what exactly they do.
Real Simple
The 9 Best Mascaras of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A high-quality mascara is the best way to enhance the look of your lashes, whether for special events or everyday use. But with so many different types of mascara on the market (like volumizing, lengthening, and waterproof formulas), it can be hard to know what to look for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Cult-Favorite Dark Spot Serum Has the Most Mind-Blowing Results — 46% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Is clear, even-toned skin too much to ask for? All signs seem to point to yes. We do our best to keep up with our nightly skincare routine and always wear sunscreen during the day, but still, the […]
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
Photo shows a 92-year-old woman that didn't apply sunscreen to her neck for 40 years
Your call to take applying sunscreen seriously.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!
If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
This Fast-Acting Serum Leaves ‘Clear and Ageless’ Skin in Its Wake—& It Rarely Goes on Sale
I’ve got good news and bad news: The end of summer came and went, but with the arrival of fall comes the consequential sales. Plenty of beauty and fashion brands are dropping major discounts to stock our fall wardrobes and refresh our post-summer skincare stashes. But for some, such as Dermelect’s Friends & Family sale, you better act fast—time is already running out to grab its best-selling product (alongside others) for less. Make sure to use code FF30 at checkout to save 30 percent across the entire site. The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is by far the brand’s most popular item,...
cohaitungchi.com
Hyaluronic Acid for Skin: The Benefits and 8 Best Products To Try
So we all know hyaluronic acid to be the MVP of skincare—or, at least, that’s what you’ve read/heard/seen in every single article, commercial, and product description for the past year, right? (We get it, hyaluronic acid—YOU’RE POPULAR.) And although, yes, this little ingredient is usually the key to plump, glowing skin, it still needs to be used correctly or it could make your face sincerely unhappy. So if you have officially reached peak levels of confusion about WTF hyaluronic acid even is and how to use it, please allow myself and the experts to explain everything you need to know about hyaluronic acid for skin and the correct way to use it in your skincare routine.
prestigeonline.com
New in beauty: The latest skincare products we love in October 2022
New in beauty: The latest skincare products we love in October 2022. Our top picks of the latest skincare in October 2022 ranges tackle various skin concerns with new powerful ingredients. Elixir. Japanese beauty brand Elixir opens its first boutique in Singapore. The flagship store will offer its collagen-focused product...
Happi
Sunscreens and the Environment
Coral reefs are under threat from multiple stressors. The chief culprit may be climate change, but some argue that sunscreen ingredients also play a role in damaging these vital barrier reefs which occur in more than 100 countries. The New York Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) held a one-day symposium in September to highlight the issues and opportunities to protect coral reefs, which are said to contain more than 25% of marine species, according to one expert.
Instagram 'Post-Baby' Body Shots Don't Reflect Average Women, Study Finds
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of women routinely check Instagram after giving birth, only to see posts by other new moms showing off how fast they got back into svelte shape. Of course, photos like those can be a real downer for women who don't have the time or resources to lose pregnancy weight that quickly. Are they "failures" for not doing so? No, say Australian researchers...
International Business Times
Concerning Chemicals In Cosmetics, Skin Care Products To Watch Out For
Taking care of our skin is vital, but making sure that what we're putting on it is completely safe, is even more important. Nowadays, there is no shortage of trendy cosmetics and skin care products that grab people's attention as the next best thing. While there's nothing wrong with using products to keep our skin hydrated and fresh, people should also be aware of some potentially harmful ingredients that may be hiding in plain sight.
Comments / 0