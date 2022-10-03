Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
U of I names Homecoming parade grand marshal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois announced on Monday that this year’s Homecoming parade will feature Gene Honda as its grand marshal. Honda is a U of I alumnus who is best known for being the public address announcer for several Chicago sports teams and events. That includes the Chicago White Sox and […]
parkerweekly.org
Fore The First Time In Forever
On Monday, October 3, three of Parker’s sectionals-qualifying golfers competed at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville, Illinois, for the opportunity to qualify for state. Senior Henry Weil, Senior Reid Albert, and Junior Deven Gupta left at sunrise on Sunday morning and after hours of driving through cornfields until they finally reached their destination at the golf course.
Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
illinois.edu
Illinois Public Media co-hosts live debate for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District
Illinois Public Media, WAND News, and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County are hosting an Illinois 13th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Regan Deering and Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski on Thursday, October 6 in the WILL-TV studios, located in Urbana, Illinois. "In a growing news desert like...
illinois.edu
Community members protest pregnancy center’s banquet
About 30 abortion-rights advocates gathered outside the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign Oct. 4 to protest a local pregnancy center they say pressures people to not get abortions. The Champaign-based group, Party for Socialism and Liberation, hosted the rally while members from the Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center held...
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
illinois.edu
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on COVID, crime, climate and more
Brian Mackey talks with incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker about crime, corruption, COVID, and more in an interview taped September 29, 2022 in Bloomington, Illinois. He faces Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer from southern Illinois. The 21st Show has made multiple requests to speak with Bailey ahead of the election; the campaign has acknowledged receiving the requests but as of Oct. 3, 2022, has yet to agree to an interview.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign organization to host recycling day
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign organization will host a designated recycling day in October. Members of Keep Champaign Beautiful and city staff will take part in America Recycles Day at Boneyard Creek at 10 A.M. on Oct. 29. Volunteers are requested to pre-register here for planning purposes. Event organizers said the event is a great […]
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
aledotimesrecord.com
Here's how to watch Pritzker, Bailey face off in their first Illinois governor debate
Debate season is officially underway in the Illinois gubernatorial race, with the first of two televised debates on Thursday. Democratic incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey will participate in an hourlong debate starting at 7 p.m. at the Illinois State University campus in Normal. WGN-TV news...
The flight of a lifetime; Danville veteran finds healing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran took part in the ride of a lifetime. Ken Hunter and his son Tom traveled to Washington D.C. with other veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. They participated in a slew of activities in a single day, including a visit to the many of the city’s […]
Danville engineer urges patience for rail project
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Engineer of Danville is asking for people to be patient with a railroad project happening in the city and expect anything at a railroad crossing between now and winter. Norfolk Southern is in the process of laying new rails throughout the city at several railroad crossings. Those crossings are […]
WAND TV
Police respond to car jacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to a report of car jacking near the the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive late Wednesday evening. According to police, officers arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. and found a 67-year-old male victim from Champaign who reported that he had been rear-ended by an SUV before pulling over to exchange information.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Ashton Greer, Jason Rome Preview First Fridays Double Header of Black Lights – Music at the Fischer
Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer and Fischer Theatre Executive Director Jason Rome recently joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show to talk about this Friday evening’s First Fridays double-header. From 6 to 8 PM it’s the healthy trick-or-treating black light event; which, as Ashton Greer reminds us, will be a night of healthy trick-or-treating, fun stops along the way, and amazing lighting.
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
foxillinois.com
Man accused of kidnapping 4-month-old in central Illinois
A 19-year-old is facing domestic battery and kidnapping charges. Mattoon Police say Terell Baker, of Chicago, took a 4-month-old child without the mother's permission. A Charleston Police Officer later found Baker on Monday morning inside a vehicle in the Carle Clinic parking lot. The child was found unharmed inside the...
“There’s got to be a better way.” Concerned families discuss potential changes in Champaign Schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “What’s kind-of the worst thing you can do for a kid’s academic performance and their emotional well-being is to move their school forcibly,” Jeff Hoover said. That’s why some families in the Unit 4 Champaign School District are taking action. The district wants to make some big changes – including sending […]
Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
Sewer maintenance closing lanes on Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Tuesday that routine sewer maintenance will result in a pair of lane closures on one street later this week. The closures will take place on Kirby Avenue between Crescent Drive and Mattis Avenue. Work is planned for the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. […]
Comments / 0