ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

U of I names Homecoming parade grand marshal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois announced on Monday that this year’s Homecoming parade will feature Gene Honda as its grand marshal. Honda is a U of I alumnus who is best known for being the public address announcer for several Chicago sports teams and events. That includes the Chicago White Sox and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
parkerweekly.org

Fore The First Time In Forever

On Monday, October 3, three of Parker’s sectionals-qualifying golfers competed at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville, Illinois, for the opportunity to qualify for state. Senior Henry Weil, Senior Reid Albert, and Junior Deven Gupta left at sunrise on Sunday morning and after hours of driving through cornfields until they finally reached their destination at the golf course.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Villa Grove landmark set for demolition

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Depaul University#Localevent#University Of Illinois#The Homecoming#Illini#Gregory Drive#The Triangle Fraternity#The Chicago White Sox#The Alumni Association#Illinois Alumni#Wpgu#Depaul Blue Demons#Wttw Tv#Pbs
illinois.edu

Community members protest pregnancy center’s banquet

About 30 abortion-rights advocates gathered outside the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign Oct. 4 to protest a local pregnancy center they say pressures people to not get abortions. The Champaign-based group, Party for Socialism and Liberation, hosted the rally while members from the Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center held...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinois.edu

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on COVID, crime, climate and more

Brian Mackey talks with incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker about crime, corruption, COVID, and more in an interview taped September 29, 2022 in Bloomington, Illinois. He faces Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer from southern Illinois. The 21st Show has made multiple requests to speak with Bailey ahead of the election; the campaign has acknowledged receiving the requests but as of Oct. 3, 2022, has yet to agree to an interview.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
City
Champaign, IL
WCIA

Champaign organization to host recycling day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign organization will host a designated recycling day in October. Members of Keep Champaign Beautiful and city staff will take part in America Recycles Day at Boneyard Creek at 10 A.M. on Oct. 29. Volunteers are requested to pre-register here for planning purposes. Event organizers said the event is a great […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur's Halloween hours

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

The flight of a lifetime; Danville veteran finds healing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran took part in the ride of a lifetime. Ken Hunter and his son Tom traveled to Washington D.C. with other veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. They participated in a slew of activities in a single day, including a visit to the many of the city’s […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville engineer urges patience for rail project

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Engineer of Danville is asking for people to be patient with a railroad project happening in the city and expect anything at a railroad crossing between now and winter. Norfolk Southern is in the process of laying new rails throughout the city at several railroad crossings. Those crossings are […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Police respond to car jacking in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to a report of car jacking near the the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive late Wednesday evening. According to police, officers arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. and found a 67-year-old male victim from Champaign who reported that he had been rear-ended by an SUV before pulling over to exchange information.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Ashton Greer, Jason Rome Preview First Fridays Double Header of Black Lights – Music at the Fischer

Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer and Fischer Theatre Executive Director Jason Rome recently joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show to talk about this Friday evening’s First Fridays double-header. From 6 to 8 PM it’s the healthy trick-or-treating black light event; which, as Ashton Greer reminds us, will be a night of healthy trick-or-treating, fun stops along the way, and amazing lighting.
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Man accused of kidnapping 4-month-old in central Illinois

A 19-year-old is facing domestic battery and kidnapping charges. Mattoon Police say Terell Baker, of Chicago, took a 4-month-old child without the mother's permission. A Charleston Police Officer later found Baker on Monday morning inside a vehicle in the Carle Clinic parking lot. The child was found unharmed inside the...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Sewer maintenance closing lanes on Champaign road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Tuesday that routine sewer maintenance will result in a pair of lane closures on one street later this week. The closures will take place on Kirby Avenue between Crescent Drive and Mattis Avenue. Work is planned for the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy