ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Suamico, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Two Oconto County residents found dead, deputies arrest 27-year-old

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Oconto County residents were found dead Sunday and northeast Wisconsin deputies have arrested a person of interest. According to a release, the Oconto County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about two people not breathing and with no pulse outside a home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd. in the Town of Little Suamico around 9 a.m. on Oct 2.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been charged in Brown County with attempting to hire another inmate to kill someone. Oudy Isaac Weber, 27, is charged with Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. On July 12, a sergeant with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office went to the jail...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconto County, WI
City
Little Suamico, WI
Oconto County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
94.3 Jack FM

Large Police Response Ends Peacefully

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There is no threat to the public after a search in a home on the 600 block of Frances St. Tuesday afternoon. When police arrived, the suspect was believed to have fled the home. Police later found and arrested the suspect in a neighboring home.
KAUKAUNA, WI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest#After Man#Violent Crime#Oconto County Sheriff
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Manitowoc Couple Accused From Stealing From City Storage Units

A Manitowoc couple accused of stealing from several northside storage units appeared in court for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Paul L. Frank is charged with seven counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and Possession of methamphetamine while 28-year-old Rebecca E, Frank is charged with even counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and Felony Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Man who killed ex-girlfriend and her mother wants out of a mental institution

GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother wants to be released from a mental institution. Jacob Cayer files for conditional release just two years after he was found to be “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” on two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Brown County Court.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.3 Jack FM

Shots Fired During Attempted Armed Robbery

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted robbery of a Green Bay gas station and shooting at the clerk. Cops were dispatched to the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue around 9:16 last night (MONDAY). The clerk reported that a male had demanded money and fired a handgun while customers were inside. No injuries were reported.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45

Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Couple Arrested in Manitowoc After Stealing from Seven Storage Units

A couple was arrested in Manitowoc yesterday after they allegedly broke into seven storage units. Officers were called to the North Rapids Road Storage Units, located at 55 Albert Drive Tuesday (October 4th) after being contacted by the owner. They supplied surveillance footage that showed a man and woman entering...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

14 hurt in crash involving Manawa school bus

NEW LONDON, Wis. — Fourteen people are injured in a crash involving a Manawa School District bus in New London. Police say a cargo van rear-ended the bus while it was stopped at the railroad crossing along County Highway S at Highway 54 shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Thirteen...
NEW LONDON, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI

Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
MANITOWOC, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Man dies in crash involving Reedsville woman

MANITOWOC COUNTY – Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in southern Manitowoc County that took place on Saturday. The early investigation found that 41-year-old Juan Ricard Heredia from New Holstein was standing in the lane of travel on CTH X outside of his 2003 Cadillac CTS. He was struck by a 26-year-old rural Reedsville woman driving a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy