Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Cudo Compute launches a fairer distributed cloud platform
Cudo Compute is revolutionizing the cloud industry by providing a democratic and sustainable alternative to the centralized cloud. Why it matters: The cloud industry is growing rapidly as innovations in artificial intelligence, scientific computing, virtual reality and augmented reality tech continue to develop. But the public cloud, as it exists...
TechCrunch
Securiti launches data security cloud and announces $75M Series C
Enter Securiti, a startup launched in 2019, originally with the idea of focusing on one aspect of data control, data privacy. But the company had the vision of building a broad platform of services to deal with not just privacy, but also data security, governance and compliance. Today, it launched...
hackernoon.com
Top 5 IDEs and Tools for Golang Development
In this blog, you will learn about the various tools and IDEs available in the market to smoothen and catalyze the Golang development process. An Integrated Development Environment unifies all programming activities into a single application. To manage and traverse a large codebase, an IDE is preferable. An open-source, comprehensive development environment is called LiteIDE. GoLand is a private software development company debuted the GoLand IDE for Golang. It offers several capabilities, including smart completion, inspections and rapid repairs, refactorings, quick navigation, quick popups, code generation, and more.
TechCrunch
The changing cloud landscape: From observability to optimization
Fundamental shifts in AI/ML were made possible by the ability to batch jobs and run them in parallel in the cloud. This reduced the amount of time it took to train certain types of models and led to faster innovation cycles. Another example was the shift in how software is actually architected: from monolithic applications running on VMs to a microservices and container-based infrastructure paradigm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
9to5Mac
Working for Apple: Tim Cook shares five traits the company seeks
If you have the dream of working for Apple, you can’t get much more help than the company’s CEO telling you exactly what the company looks for when hiring. Tim Cook says that they seek out five traits, and have found that a very good formula when it comes to new hires …
Apple @ Work Podcast: October is coming with Tom Bridge from JumpCloud
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac
Fast Company website back online after obscene Apple News alerts; poor password security
The Fast Company website is finally back after being taken completely offline for eight days. The drastic action was in response to an attack which saw obscene and racist alerts pushed to Apple News. The hackers said that unbelievably poor password security made multiple systems easy to access …. Background.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
The enterprise app store wars are here. That’s bad timing for Salesforce.
Salesforce has arguably done more to promote and establish the concept of software as a service than any other enterprise IT company, but it has never been able to go it alone. And now, armed with a fresh marketing message and a sparkly new product, Salesforce will need to prove to a still-skeptical community of third-party software vendors that the company’s prospects make it an attractive option around which to build a business.
9to5Mac
Ventura adds dynamic wallpaper and new screensaver as macOS 13 readies for release
We’re 20 days shy of macOS 12 Monterey turning a year old, and that means macOS 13 Ventura is just around the corner. This week’s macOS 13 beta version includes a couple finishing touches that signal Apple’s readiness to ship. Dynamic wallpaper. The new default wallpaper in...
9to5Mac
Remind Later with Mail: How to get more efficient with email in iOS 16
The Mail app gets some nice improvements with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to set a future reminder for an email. Read along for a look at how it works to Remind Later with Mail on iPhone. Apple’s Mail app has a range of new...
3 Tips for Securing Private Healthcare Data
Technology is a dominant force in healthcare. During the pandemic, healthcare systems relied on technology to swiftly move to virtual care, remote work, and more collaborative communication and data management systems – and that will accelerate. As organizations speed up their digital transformation initiatives and increase their reliance on digital applications, growing concerns about data privacy arise.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Modern Digital Infrastructure: Accelerating Efficiency of End User Computing for Frontline Staff
Modern Digital Infrastructure: Accelerating Efficiency of End User Computing for Frontline Staff. There are huge new developments in end user computing. How has our approach changed over the last five years? The pandemic uncovered a need for flexibility. We simply cannot have suboptimal experiences. How can we reduce the operational complexity? How do we break down our security needs? What happened when we sent clinicians to their home early on in the pandemic? What did that look like? How were we able to create a remote experience that mirrored in-person? What tools and systems were put in place for accessing the EHR? How did we ensure a good experience when they moved to essentially a new location of care? How does VMware differentiate in this updated environment? The evolution of healthcare is tied to the level of care. If a separate environment is really what’s optimal for the patient, then we have to find a way to support that. It’s what you call a surround strategy. There are displacement strategies but what’s more important to VMware is, instead of just burning your business, they make sure that they’re enhancing that experience and that outcome.
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
getnews.info
Solid Contract Launches Auditing Program for Blockchain Products
This company lets project owners and companies test their smart contracts and penetration checks, helping them debug codes. Solid Contract, a technology company, announces today the launch of its auditing program for blockchain products. The program, called Smart Contract Audition, provides a thorough security audit of a company’s smart contract and blockchain code to discover their weaknesses and provide recommendations for their correction. This project is done in collaboration with the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.
futurumresearch.com
The Marriage of Figma and Adobe: A Compelling Collaboration In Due Time
Recently Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) made an announcement that shook the tech industry: a merger agreement to acquire Figma, a collaborative design platform, to the tune of $20 billion. Yes, you read that correctly: $20 billion. The announcement wasn’t received as well as Adobe may have anticipated. Despite beating revenue and profit expectations, the stock market rewarded Adobe by pushing its shares down to their lowest level in nearly three years. Turns out tech deals don’t garner a lot of investor confidence right now. But this one should, and I’ll tell you why.
9to5Mac
A16 chip design means it’s really an A15+, argues Macworld
One of the differences between the base and Pro model iPhone 14 this year is that only the latter get the latest A16 chip. But a new piece today argues that this is a smaller difference than Apple might like to suggest. A comparison of the two chip designs concludes...
9to5Mac
Apple Music crosses 100 million songs milestone; over 3x growth since original launch
Apple is out with a new press release this morning touting a milestone for Apple Music. The company says that Apple Music now offers an expansive library with over 100 million songs. With this, however, Apple says that it’s focus on human curation has never been stronger…. It’s a...
hypebeast.com
INFINIT3.io Taps Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. for Charlie Grin Release
For the launch of its cultural hub and technology platform, INFINIT3.io, co-founded by Andy Chiu alongside a team of culture and consumer veterans, is now readying its inaugural collaborative release with Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. Tapping into the infinite possibilities to bridge physical and digital experiences, INFINIT3.io is developing consumer participation in the rapidly growing digital economy, providing a more familiar experience.
Comments / 0