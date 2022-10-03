ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

newschannel20.com

Masks now optional at blood donation center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A blood donation center has updated its mask policy. ImpactLife announced on Saturday that wearing a mask is now optional for donors, staff, and volunteers. Before the mask change, Impactlife required staff, volunteers, and donors to wear masks in its facilities and at mobile blood...
WISCONSIN STATE
newschannel20.com

First craft grow cannabis store opens in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The first cannabis craft grow is officially open for business in Illinois. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Star Buds, a craft-to-grow cannabis store. Craft-to-grow cannabis is usually used to produce small batches of organic cannabis. “Thanks to...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

How did summer droughts affect this year's harvest?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It's the beginning of harvest season and farmers are beginning to see their yield of crops for the season. Many are finding out the answer to whether early drought conditions ruined this year's crops. "So drought conditions really peaked I would say in mid-July based...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

ALPLM hosts Conference on Illinois History

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) will present the annual Conference on Illinois History this week. The event begins on Thursday and goes until Friday. The schedule for the Conference on Illinois History can be found here. Some of the highlights that will...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

4th Annual Illinois Heartland Library Crawl

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — For a fourth year, the community is encouraged to take part in a library crawl across Illinois. The Illinois Heartland Library Crawl kicked off on October 1. It's a fun time that anyone can participate in by visiting other public libraries and discovering all they...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Local hospitals will still wear masks after CDC announces new guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines for healthcare facilities. The new guidelines no longer require masks when the community transmission rate is low. You'll still have to wear masks inside Springfield hospitals a little while longer. Since 2020, healthcare...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

CWLP crews headed home after hurricane relief efforts in Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are on their way back to Springfield after helping out in Florida. We're told that each crew member worked 16-hour days helping municipal utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) with outage restoration efforts in Orlando. OUC had outages totaling...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Jacksonville man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday that Ernest White is the 2022 honoree in the labor force category. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Death toll rises as Florida works to recover from Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (TND) — The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise, making it one of the deadliest to hit Florida in decades. The state is still determining the exact number but it has surpassed 100. The majority of those have happened in Lee County, where Ian made landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
newschannel20.com

IDOC offering inmates chance to get college degrees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Monday marked the first day of the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education. The policy is designed to address long-standing challenges identified by two-year and four-year college partners that may have previously obstructed individuals in custody from completing degrees while incarcerated.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Search continues for family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in California

MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continues for three adults and an 8-month-old baby who were kidnapped at gunpoint Monday in California. Police said the 48-year-old kidnapping suspect Jesus Salgado tried to take his own life Tuesday before he was arrested. Doctors have him sedated to treat his wounds.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschannel20.com

Greene and Scott County State's Attorneys suing over SAFE-T-Act

(WICS/WRSP) — More Illinois State's Attorneys are filing lawsuits over the SAFE-T Act. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe and Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews are the latest to file lawsuits, according to our media partner WLDS Radio. The two are suing over the elimination of...
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Gems and fossils take over state fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This weekend, the Illinois State Fairgrounds hosted the 2022 Loess Gem, Mineral and Fossil show. This year's theme was "Journey into the Jurassic" and featured a wide variety of items from that era. Sea star fossils, fish fossils, and more were available for sale. Kids...
