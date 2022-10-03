ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here's Your Sheriff's Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
New Boston, TX
New Boston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bowie County, TX
