Huskers to Keep Rotation at Right Tackle
Mickey Joseph and players meet the media ahead of Friday night’s game at Rutgers
Nebraska will continue a rotation at right tackle as the Huskers look for improvement on the offensive line.
Interim head football coach Mickey Joseph said Monday that he plans to continue splitting reps evenly between Bryce Benhart and Hunter Anthony, a transfer from Oklahoma State.
"I thought Hunter played OK," Joseph said. "I didn't think he played great, but he held his own."
The offensive line overall is "doing a great job of run blocking," he said, "but we have to work on our pass pro."
The Huskers face a shortened week of preparations for their Friday night game at Rutgers. Joseph said the win Saturday over Indiana was a "relief," but "Indiana is one game. Now we move on to the next one."
Joseph had good things to say about quarterback Casey Thompson even though he sat him out for a series against Indiana.
"If I question your toughness, I can't play you," he said. Of Thompson, Joseph said: "He's been getting hit, and he keeps getting up."
