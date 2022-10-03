ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

BHG

How to Optimize Storage on Open Kitchen Shelves

Kitchens are infamous for collecting seldom-used items, from bakeware that only sees the light of day during the holiday season to the popcorn maker that gathers dust in a base cabinet. And it can seem impossible to squeeze everything into one room. Ideally, if you have space, kitchen items you rarely use should be stored safely elsewhere. Or they can be donated if they're in good working condition. However, that's not always an option, and you very well may have to keep everything in the kitchen. That's where open shelves come in handy.
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

What Is a Lazy Susan? Plus 4 Ways to Use One for Storage

I'll admit that I didn't always love lazy Susans. Prior to entering the professional organizing industry, I neglected to use them in my own home because I had the preconceived notion that they wasted space. However, once I started experimenting with them in clients' homes, I had a rather quick change of heart.
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

The 11 Best Hardwood Floor Cleaners of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A well-maintained hardwood floor can stand the test of time and look great for years to come. When it comes to cleaning hardwood floors, choosing the right product is key, as is using it in moderation, says Jessica Samsom, director of national branding at The Maids.
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

How to Organize a Corner Cabinet for Maximum Storage

Keeping a kitchen organized is no easy task. Between shallow shelves, narrow drawers, awkward appliances, and the oversized potato masher, it's a small miracle when you can comfortably give everything a home. As a professional organizer, the kitchen is one of the most-requested rooms to have organized. That's because it's the room we spend so much time in on a daily basis. Preparing, eating, and packing meals before school, work, or social events requires a simple storage system to save time and stress on busy days.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
Alex Rosado

Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
HGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
INTERNET

