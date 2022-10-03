Read full article on original website
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
64 meat products recalled over listeria threat
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns
Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Michigan cheeses sold at Meijer, Whole Foods, other stores recalled for possible Listeria
A Michigan cheese company with products in most small and large grocery stores in the state and nationwide is recalling dozens of products due to possible Listeria contamination. Here’s the info from the FDA:. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its...
Public Health Alert Issued on Ground Beef Contaminated with E. Coli
The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on ground beef sold in HelloFresh meal kits. It says that the meat "may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) illness." The FSIS issued a public health alert and not a recall...
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Listeria outbreak leads to recall of cheeses sold at a dozen retailers
CNN — Old Europe Cheese, Inc., based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Affected cheeses were sold at about a dozen major retailers in the...
87,382 Pounds of Meat Just Got Recalled in Missouri & Illinois
If you bought meat in Missouri or Illinois recently, it's time to check the fridge and/or freezer. There's been a massive recall of over 87,000 pounds of meat due to listeria concerns. The US Food and Drug Administration just issued a huge list of ready-to-eat meat products from Behrmann Meat...
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria outbreak causes cheese recall from Publix, Target, Meijer and other chains
The investigation of listeria cases spread over six states caused the recall of 24 brands of brie and camembert cheeses, including some store brands, from some of the nation’s top selling grocery chains. Here’s what you need to know:. What’s listeria?. Listeria kills about 260 of the...
More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Illinois-based Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be contaminated with listeria. These include Canadian style bacon, bacon strips, bologna, Polish sausages, cheese sticks, andouille sausage, salami, and more. The items in question were produced between July 7, 2022,...
Hy-Vee Pulling Certain Cheese Products From Shelves Due To National Recall
Apparently bad cheese does exists. Hy-Vee announced that it is pulling specific items from its shelves and for good reason. The manufacturer of these products says that some of its items could contain Listeria and Hy-Vee officials want you to either throw away these products or return them for a full refund.
Recall alert: Old Europe Cheese products recalled over listeria concerns
Old Europe Cheese Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheese products because of a possible outbreak of listeria. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the cheese was sold at about a dozen major retailers in the U.S. between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28. Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through Dec. 14, 2022, are subject to the voluntary recall.
