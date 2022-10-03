ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota

All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?

DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulda, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
City
Belle Plaine, MN
City
Chaska, MN
City
Wayzata, MN
City
Willmar, MN
City
Annandale, MN
City
Caledonia, MN
City
Canby, MN
KROC News

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
KROC News

See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials

Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect

It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?

Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Education#Lakes High School#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Fillmore Central#Minneota 4#Bethlehem Academy 5#Mabel Canton 6#Kenyon Wanamingo 7
KROC News

Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year

There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
KROC News

3 Minnesotans Killed in Plane Crash Just Outside of Duluth

Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside of Duluth has claimed three lives. The Hermantown Police Department says the three victims were in a single-engine plane that crashed into a house just before midnight Saturday. The crash site is about 1.5 miles southwest of the Duluth Airport.
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell in Minnesota last week while they went up nationally. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65. The national average price for gas went up 11.1 cents, averaging $3.78. Meanwhile, the national average for diesel...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

3rd Party Candidate For Congress in MN’s 2nd District has Died

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota's hotly contested 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday, her family said. Her son, Tyler Overby, said the 68-year-old died of complications from heart valve trouble after being hospitalized for the past two weeks. Overby was a candidate for Legal Marijuana...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure

Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Foes Blast Republican Scott Jenson For ‘Furries’ Comment

Hutchinson, MN (MNN News) - Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a debunked rumor about litter boxes in Minnesota schools for "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits. Jensen was speaking to supporters in Hutchinson when...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy