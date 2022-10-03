Read full article on original website
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota
All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect
It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?
Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
Minnesota Officer Escorts Girl to First Day of Kindergarten 5 Years After Saving Her Life
A little girl from Wayzata, Minnesota and a Minnesota state trooper share a special bond. No, the trooper isn't one of her parents, but he was special enough that he escorted this 5-year-old to her first day of kindergarten. That's because about 5 years earlier this state trooper helped save her life.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
3 Minnesotans Killed in Plane Crash Just Outside of Duluth
Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside of Duluth has claimed three lives. The Hermantown Police Department says the three victims were in a single-engine plane that crashed into a house just before midnight Saturday. The crash site is about 1.5 miles southwest of the Duluth Airport.
Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell in Minnesota last week while they went up nationally. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65. The national average price for gas went up 11.1 cents, averaging $3.78. Meanwhile, the national average for diesel...
The Boxelder Bugs Shouldn’t Be as Bad as They Were Last Fall in Minnesota
Fall is in the air, and bugs are starting to find places to hunker down fo the winter. These past warm sunny days you may have noticed some boxelder bugs congregating on the sides of your home. I know I have. The cool weather draws them from the places where...
3rd Party Candidate For Congress in MN’s 2nd District has Died
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota's hotly contested 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday, her family said. Her son, Tyler Overby, said the 68-year-old died of complications from heart valve trouble after being hospitalized for the past two weeks. Overby was a candidate for Legal Marijuana...
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure
Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
Foes Blast Republican Scott Jenson For ‘Furries’ Comment
Hutchinson, MN (MNN News) - Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a debunked rumor about litter boxes in Minnesota schools for "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits. Jensen was speaking to supporters in Hutchinson when...
