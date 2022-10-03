Sporty’s has updated its pilot training courses for 2023, including new platforms, new resources, new videos, and new CFI tools. A new version of Sporty’s Pilot Training app is now available for Apple computers, allowing pilots to access courses on a Macbook, iMac, or Mac Pro. Designed to work with or without an internet connection, the Mac app automatically saves test prep components for offline use and videos can be downloaded to the Mac’s hard drive.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 HOURS AGO