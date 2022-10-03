Read full article on original website
Engine fails after top overhaul
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I hired Company at ZZZ1 to...
Saving student pilots time and money
Since its introduction in 2021, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Flight Training Advantage (AFTA) program has accrued more than 5,000 hours of flight instruction. AFTA is a web and iPad-based training platform created by AOPA’s You Can Fly team to “streamline the flight training experience for students, flight...
Scenes from the Reno Air Races 2022
While the 2022 Reno Air Races ended tragically with a fatal crash during the Jet Gold Race on Sunday, Sept. 18, there was plenty of action at Reno Stead Airport (KRTS) during the preceding week. The races were suspended closing day when an Aero L-29 Delfín piloted by Aaron Hogue...
Sporty’s updates Pilot Training Courses
Sporty’s has updated its pilot training courses for 2023, including new platforms, new resources, new videos, and new CFI tools. A new version of Sporty’s Pilot Training app is now available for Apple computers, allowing pilots to access courses on a Macbook, iMac, or Mac Pro. Designed to work with or without an internet connection, the Mac app automatically saves test prep components for offline use and videos can be downloaded to the Mac’s hard drive.
Donations overwhelm Operation Airdrop
It was supposed to be “Operation Airdrop” as critical supplies for residents stranded on Florida’s Pine Island in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian were to be dropped by volunteer general aviation pilots operating out of Naples Airport (KAPF). But the overwhelming amount of donations led organizers to...
First landing in Wag-a-Bond goes awry
The pilot reported that while landing at the airport in New Richmond, Wisconsin, from an introductory flight of his recently purchased Wag-a-Bond, the airplane bounced, and then when touching down again, immediately veered right. The airplane departed the right side of the runway into the grass, subsequently nosed over, and...
Landing gear motor fails on takeoff
The pilot reported that, during takeoff from the airport in Denver, the Mooney M20F’s door opened. During the climb and on raising the landing gear, he failed to receive the gear “UP” light. The passenger attempted to close the door while the pilot recycled the landing gear.
