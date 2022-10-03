ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

$250,000 available to assist Ameren Missouri customers

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Some households have faced many challenges over the last few years that have hurt their pockets a bit and made it difficult to take care of their bills. "With inflation, with illnesses still being out there and even though we are past COVID, now there are all kinds of illnesses out there," said Ameren Manager of Customer Advocacy Page Selby. "People are still experiencing financial hardship and we know that."
MISSOURI STATE
Mobile abortion clinic coming to Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Legislature has passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers. The GOP-led Senate on Tuesday voted 26-3 to send the tax incentive package to Gov. Mike Parson. Lawmakers had passed a similar bill in May. Gov. Parson vetoed it, in part citing...
MISSOURI STATE
Police collecting school supplies, other necessities for victims of Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Police are collecting school supplies for both teachers and students on the west coast of Florida following Hurricane Ian. "The goal is to open schools by the end of the week, however, there is a huge need of school supplies," the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote Sunday in a Facebook post. "There are families that have lost their homes and have nothing to send their kids to school with."
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday that Ernest White is the 2022 honoree in the labor force category. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

