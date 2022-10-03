QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Some households have faced many challenges over the last few years that have hurt their pockets a bit and made it difficult to take care of their bills. "With inflation, with illnesses still being out there and even though we are past COVID, now there are all kinds of illnesses out there," said Ameren Manager of Customer Advocacy Page Selby. "People are still experiencing financial hardship and we know that."

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO