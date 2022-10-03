Read full article on original website
wajr.com
Remains located at Coopers Rock identified as missing Morgantown man
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the remains found in the Coopers Rock September 3 were John Lawson McGruder, 39, of Morgantown. The remains were found by hikers at 2:44 in the afternoon off the Mount Chateau Trail. No foul play is expected.
WDTV
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
WDTV
Man loses possessions in vehicle fire at Elkins campground
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man lost all of his possessions on Tuesday when his truck caught fire at an Elkins campground. Deputies were dispatched to Bear Heaven Campground on Tuesday for a vehicle fire, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Once of the scene, the owner of...
1 killed, multiple others injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
Attempted murder, incest included in Marion County’s October indictments
The October 2022 term of the Marion County grand jury has returned indictments, including for attempted murder and incest.
wajr.com
Two sentenced in 2019 Preston County murder, robbery
KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Sentences have been handed down in Preston County in the 2019 murder and robbery of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow. Robert Quinn, 45, and Laura Martin, 38, both of Tunnelton, entered guilty pleas and will each serve 15 years for the first degree murder charge and 180 years for robbery consecutively.
WDTV
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tennessee man led police in Harrison County on a high-speed chase and fled on foot in a motel parking lot before being arrested. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jarvon Davis, of Clarksville, Tennessee, for a defective registration light, according to a criminal complaint.
Mon Sheriff’s Office look to public for help finding suspect
The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office is asking the public for help in finding the women in these photos.
80 dogs rescued from trailer in Upshur County
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office announced that 80 dogs were rescued from an illegal breeding home on Monday.
K-9 Unit assist leads to sentencing for methamphetamine
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
wajr.com
Fatality reported on FirstEnergy Pennsylvania demolition site
CARMICHAELS, Pa. — An investigation is underway at a power plant demolition site just north of Morgantown in Greene County, Pennsylvania following a recent death. Officials with First Energy confirm a contract worker was killed Sept. 28 at the site where the Hatfield Ferry Power Plant near Carmichaels, Pa. is being torn down.
West Virginia K-9 getting extra training out of state to continue sniffing out drug dealers
A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan for a special training.
wajr.com
Pennsylvania brothers charged in alleged tractor theft
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Two Pennsylvania brothers have been charged with armed robbery after being accused of taking a tractor from a home on Lee Tennant Road Monday. The owner told deputies Gary Courtwright, 44, of Greensboro, Pa., and Thomas Courtwright, 36, of Spraggs, Pa., fired a shot at him as they fled the property on the tractor.
Morgantown man arrested after several reports of animal cruelty
A Morgantown man was arrested after multiple people reported him for hitting his dog.
Westover Police need your help identifying woman
Have you seen this woman? The Westover Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the women in these photos.
Bridgeport, West Virginia crash leaves young girl with minor injuries
A young girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Route 50 near McDonald's, but is expected to be OK.
WSMV
Police investigate alleged suspicous white van
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating “possible” suspicious activity involving suspects allegedly offering children money in a white van. CPD first received reports of the incident on Sept. 30 around 5 p.m. from a woman who said that her seven-year-old child was offered money...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal on I-24 after wreck near Exit 8
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will likely be some traffic delays following a wreck involving a semi-tractor trailer on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 8.8. The crash occurred at approximately 12:14 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, and Clarksville Police report traffic has been reduced to one lane. There are no reports of injuries, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
clarksvillenow.com
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
