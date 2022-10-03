Read full article on original website
Vermont’s School PCB Testing Program Is Off to a Rocky Start
The week before school started this fall, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union superintendent Mark Tucker got a call from the Department of Environmental Conservation. As part of a statewide mandate, the department had tested Cabot School for airborne PCBs, a class of chemicals considered a probable carcinogen. The test found high levels of PCBs around the stage in the school's gymnasium, so Tucker and Cabot's principal, Rebecca Tatistcheff, decided to close the gym.
Construction Completed on Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing
Lebanon, NH – North Branch Construction recently completed the Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing Project at 401 Mt. Support Road in Lebanon. The project includes four 4-story apartment buildings providing 309 units with 628 beds featuring unit configurations of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment building also provides student study, gathering, and fitness spaces, as well as bicycle and additional resident storage space.
Peru, NY, teacher wins $50,000 prize in national program
PERU, N.Y. — An educator in Peru, New York, was awarded a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence on Tuesday as part of a national recognition program. Leif Sorgule, an Industrial Technology teacher at Peru High School, was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Family of transgender student in Randolph faces ‘wildfire of bigotry’ following media coverage of locker room use
“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” said the mother of a 14-year-old transgender student at Randolph Union High School. Read the story on VTDigger here: Family of transgender student in Randolph faces ‘wildfire of bigotry’ following media coverage of locker room use.
Vermont High School Girls Volleyball Team Banned from Locker Room After Objecting to Trans Player’s Presence
The Randolph Union High School girls’ volleyball team in Vermont was reportedly banned from its locker room after some girls on the team objected to the presence of a biological male, who claims to be female, while the girls were changing clothes. School officials, WCAX 3 News reported, banned...
Richmond Seeks to Restore Public Confidence After Employee Slashed Fluoride Levels
For the past four years, Richmond's only dentist, Howard Novak, believed his patients were drinking water with the recommended levels of fluoride in it. Novak knew that Richmond had been adding fluoride to its water supply for decades — since 1983, in fact — as a way to strengthen the enamel on teeth and make it harder for cavities to form.
Longtime Lebanon fire chief calling it a career
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A well-known fire chief in the Upper Valley is stepping down after a 40-year career. For the last 20 years, Chief Chris Christopoulos has been with the Lebanon Fire Department. During that time, he’s responded to dangerous events like a hotel explosion, a church inferno and...
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
Violence in the Queen City
Once again the proud Queen City devolves into violence thanks to your “elected” city officials and the “catch and release” policies of your State’s Attorney's Office. First, the voters of Burlington allowed the City Council to “defund” the police over an event that had nothing...
Stuck in Vermont: Diane Sullivan Talks to Weed Shoppers on Opening Day at FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury
Three adult-use cannabis retail stores opened on October 1 in Rutland, Burlington and Middlebury. That morning, a line of dozens of people waited outside FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury’s quaint downtown to buy legal weed. There was a party atmosphere, and shoppers were joined by some of the politicians who helped make the day possible. Rev. Diane Sullivan, art director at Seven Days, was there to interview them with a giant inflatable joint. Eva Sollberger, senior multimedia producer at Seven Days, filmed the festivities with some help from tattoo artist Jim DuVal of Monster Mash Ink.
Casella buys much of former College of St. Joseph campus
The Rutland-based waste company has signed a purchase agreement for the eastern half of the former CSJ campus.
Gifford donates medic bags to local law enforcement
RANDOLPH, Vt., October 4, 2022— Our local law enforcement often arrive first on the scene of an incident where medical attention is required, but they don’t have the basic tools to provide first aid. That’s the reason behind Gifford’s recent presentation of several first responder medical bags to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. These bags will ensure the Randolph-based officers are better prepared to handle any moderate situation.
Burlington Fire Department hiring for new hybrid job
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you want to get your foot in the door to land a career in public safety, the Burlington Fire Department is hiring for a new position. The department is trying out a new role, it’s an emergency communications specialist and firefighter. The idea covers...
Ripton Votes to Return to Addison Central School District
Ripton residents voted resoundingly on Thursday to return to the Addison Central School District, nearly two years after residents voted to leave the district in an effort to save their elementary school. Despite the 148-89 vote, t. he tiny school's fate remains unclear. Thursday's vote was just the latest chapter...
City Hall Park Concert Canceled Due to Size Concerns
A free concert scheduled for Friday, October 7, has been canceled by the City of Burlington after concerns arose due to higher-than-expected projected attendance. Local promotion outfit Love, Kelly put together the concert, a showcase of rising Vermont hip-hop artists featuring 99 Neighbors and North Ave Jax. Growing concern from multiple sources — including a private security firm hired by the city, as well as the Burlington Police Department and members of the public — led to the cancellation. A press release from Burlington City Arts, which manages rental agreements for City Hall Park, stated that the BCA is working with the city and Love, Kelly to find a new date and venue for the event.
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0329-15c-1 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111
On September 15, 2022 , HJL Building LLC, Attn: Hector LeClair, 84 Pine Street FL5, PO Box 728, Burlington, VT 05402-0728 filed application number 4C0329-15C-1 for a project generally described as an after the fact addition to an approved 6,000 SF warehouse to 7,200 SF warehouse, and a 1,200 SF driveway area expansion. The project is located at 6 Oliver Wight Drive in Essex, Town of, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0329-15C-1).
Volunteers Mark Jewish New Year With Cleanup at Burlington's Barge Canal
To mark Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, more than two dozen Vermont residents got together in Burlington on Sunday to remove trash from the Pine Street Barge Canal, a Superfund site on the shore of Lake Champlain. Burlington resident Lynda Siegel helped organize the cleanup after learning of a...
Burlington City Councilor Ali House Resigns
Burlington City Councilor Ali House (P-Ward 8) resigned her seat on Wednesday afternoon, saying "several serious situations" have made it difficult to serve. In an interview with Seven Days, House declined to elaborate on the reasons she's stepping down, saying that "discussing any further details at this time could potentially be harmful for me." House later emailed a press release that echoed the sentiment.
A Journalist Is Felled By the Waterbury Adventure Challenge
I was stuck in my own personal Waterbury roundabout — endlessly circling the town offices inside and out — when a public servant extraordinaire came to my rescue. William Shepeluk, Waterbury's municipal manager, led me to the second clue of the Waterbury Adventure Challenge. The game, which costs...
