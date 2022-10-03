A free concert scheduled for Friday, October 7, has been canceled by the City of Burlington after concerns arose due to higher-than-expected projected attendance. Local promotion outfit Love, Kelly put together the concert, a showcase of rising Vermont hip-hop artists featuring 99 Neighbors and North Ave Jax. Growing concern from multiple sources — including a private security firm hired by the city, as well as the Burlington Police Department and members of the public — led to the cancellation. A press release from Burlington City Arts, which manages rental agreements for City Hall Park, stated that the BCA is working with the city and Love, Kelly to find a new date and venue for the event.

