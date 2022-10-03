ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

George R. Pool

George R. Pool, 84, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. He was born in Clarksburg, Ohio on November 16, 1937, the son of the late Faye M. and Lucille (Lash) Pool. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Larry F. Gibbs

Larry F. Gibbs, 67, of rural Bellefontaine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence. Larry was born in Bellefontaine on July 11, 1955. to the late Dewitt “Dick” and Virginia “Ginny” Gibbs. He graduated from Benjamin Logan High School in 1973. Just...
RUSHSYLVANIA, OH
Byron Kermit, “Scottie”, Scott

Byron Kermit, “Scottie”, Scott, 87, passed away on October 1, 2022, following a full life that included two stints in the military, cartooning, a varied and lengthy career in newspaper work that included writing and photography, truck driving, flower delivering and as a Lake Township trustee, just to name a few. Scottie liked to keep busy.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Kathleen Sharon ‘’Sherri’’ Engle

Kathleen Sharon ‘’Sherri’’ Engle, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away peacefully at her childhood home surrounded by family and her cats on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Sherri was born June 4, 1946, to the late Kenneth C. Miller and Dorothy (Strayer) Miller, In Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was an only child and was very spoiled. On July 15, 1966, she married John ‘’Jack’’ Engle in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Sherri and Jack were married for 52 years.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
TROY, OH
Raiders split with Hillclimbers on gridiron – Middle School Football results

The Benjamin Logan 7th-grade team lost to Urbana 38-6. Layton Watkins scored the lone TD for the Raiders. Defensively, Benjamin Logan was led by Dylan Tracey. The Raiders’ 8th-grade team beat Urbana 38-6. Offensively, Alex Hassel ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Oliver Morse and Jonathan Beikman each...
LOGAN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and a second person injured following a shooting in southeast Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 10:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, behind the Columbus police crime lab. The victim in critical condition was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of...
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
DAYTON, OH

