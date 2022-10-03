Kathleen Sharon ‘’Sherri’’ Engle, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away peacefully at her childhood home surrounded by family and her cats on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Sherri was born June 4, 1946, to the late Kenneth C. Miller and Dorothy (Strayer) Miller, In Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was an only child and was very spoiled. On July 15, 1966, she married John ‘’Jack’’ Engle in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Sherri and Jack were married for 52 years.

