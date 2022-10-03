Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
George R. Pool
George R. Pool, 84, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. He was born in Clarksburg, Ohio on November 16, 1937, the son of the late Faye M. and Lucille (Lash) Pool. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
peakofohio.com
Larry F. Gibbs
Larry F. Gibbs, 67, of rural Bellefontaine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence. Larry was born in Bellefontaine on July 11, 1955. to the late Dewitt “Dick” and Virginia “Ginny” Gibbs. He graduated from Benjamin Logan High School in 1973. Just...
peakofohio.com
Byron Kermit, “Scottie”, Scott
Byron Kermit, “Scottie”, Scott, 87, passed away on October 1, 2022, following a full life that included two stints in the military, cartooning, a varied and lengthy career in newspaper work that included writing and photography, truck driving, flower delivering and as a Lake Township trustee, just to name a few. Scottie liked to keep busy.
peakofohio.com
Kathleen Sharon ‘’Sherri’’ Engle
Kathleen Sharon ‘’Sherri’’ Engle, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away peacefully at her childhood home surrounded by family and her cats on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Sherri was born June 4, 1946, to the late Kenneth C. Miller and Dorothy (Strayer) Miller, In Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was an only child and was very spoiled. On July 15, 1966, she married John ‘’Jack’’ Engle in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Sherri and Jack were married for 52 years.
peakofohio.com
