One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bethel Township Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of U.S 40 between SR 201 and 202 around 1:45 p.m., according to initial reports. Bethel Township Fire...
Sidney man dies following car/semi accident
A Sidney man was killed following a car/semi accident outside of Lakeview late Monday morning just before noon. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on County Road 52 and was stopped at the stop sign for the County Road 54 intersection.
Drivers flee scene after motorcyclist killed in Trotwood crash
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. According to a release, Trotwood police responded at 9:22 p.m. to a crash on Wolf Creek Pike near Olive Road. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist had received life-threatening injuries. The man died on the scene. All […]
One injured in crash between tow truck, tractor in Crawford County
TOD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash involving a tow truck and a farm tractor Monday morning in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:39 a.m. on a bridge on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road. A Massey Ferguson farm tractor, driven by […]
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
Dayton OSHP: Multiple-vehicle crash with pedestrians, deputy injured; one fatality in I-75 crash
MORAINE, Ohio – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles and multiple pedestrians that occurred at approximately 11:03 a.m. Monday on Interstate 75 southbound near the exit for State Route 741. The preliminary investigation showed a box truck was...
2 children flown, 1 other driven to hospital after crash on SR 734 in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN — UPDATE: October 4 @ 8:30 a.m. Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a crash is Jamestown Monday. Fire and rescue crews responded to the scene of a reported vehicle crash with entrapment in the 6900 block of state Route 734. The crash was reported about 4:30 p.m. as a vehicle that hit a tree.
8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus
UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
Sheriff’s captain: 2 children hit in Harrison Twp. after leaving school bus; Driver to be charged
HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 7:40 p.m.:. Two girls, ages 5 and 8, were reportedly in stable condition from non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a van Tuesday afternoon in Harrison Twp. after a school bus had dropped them off, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Flagg said.
Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
‘That wouldn’t be safe;’ Residents ponder future of litter pickup program following deadly crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:24 p.m.: A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project died Monday after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County. The area of the crash where Tim Tufano, 52, was hit and killed and three other inmates...
Portion of Reservoir Road to close Wednesday
LIMA — Reservoir Road between Cool and Thayer Roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, according to the Allen County Engineer’s Office. The closure will allow for roadway paving. Emergency vehicles and school transportation will still have access during the closure.
Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
UPDATE: 3 injured in crash involving wrong-way driver in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 9:53 a.m.:. Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Huber Heights Sunday morning. Crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 Alternate, State Route 235 and State Route 4 around 3 a.m. to reports of a crash involving two cars, according to initial reports.
Columbus Grove man dies in crash
LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man
Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
High Speed Chase from Carey Results in Crash, Injuries and an Arrest!
On 09/30/2022 a report was made to the Carey Police Department involving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located at the Casey's General Store located at 1400 S. Vance St. When officers attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle traveled northbound on S. Vance St. at a high rate of speed. A pursuit continued into the 500 block of N. Vance St. where the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole, immobilizing the vehicle. The driver, who was later identified as Bryce Martinson of Massilion, OH fled on foot, north of the village into a wooded area. A female passenger was found to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a medical facility by Life Flight.
