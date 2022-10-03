Read full article on original website
antigotimes.com
Warrant of Week
The Antigo Police Department holds two warrants for Adam James Boone, 35 years old. The warrants are for failure to appear criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer. The second warrant is for failure to appear misdemeanor bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 3rd offense.
hubcitytimes.com
Round Barn windows vandalized, suspect identified
MARSHFIELD – Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 3, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 3:. On 09-26-22 deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH Q and USH 51 in the Town of Scott for a driving complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was observed weaving in the roadway. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and stopped it to investigate the complaint. They made contact with the driver, a woman, 48, from St. Louis, Mo., and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. Following a series of sobriety tests she was placed under arrest for first offense OWI.
cwbradio.com
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Lincoln County Man Arrested for OWI, Going Armed While Intoxicated
TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A 68-year-old Merrill man was arrested this weekend after a routine traffic stop turned into a failed field sobriety test. The unidentified man was pulled over on State Highway 64 near French Road. Officers noticed signs of impairment and put the driver through a series of tests. He was then booked on suspicion of a first-offense OWI.
whby.com
14 hurt in crash involving Manawa school bus
NEW LONDON, Wis. — Fourteen people are injured in a crash involving a Manawa School District bus in New London. Police say a cargo van rear-ended the bus while it was stopped at the railroad crossing along County Highway S at Highway 54 shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Thirteen...
Following vandalism at Castle Mound State Park, Jackson County Crime Stoppers ask public for help
In a Facebook post, they ask for information about an incident involving spray paint on rock formations at Castle Mound State Park on Highway 12.
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
71-year-old man sustains significant injuries in motorcycle vs deer crash in Monroe County
LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 71-year-old man sustained significant injuries after hitting a deer on State Highway 71 Tuesday. Around noon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Robin Hanson struck a deer with his motorcycle traveling on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road. Officials said the deer crossed the road in front of Hanson and the impact overturned the motorcycle.
Sparta massage therapist asks for preliminary hearing
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–The Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female clients wants a preliminary hearing. This means the prosecution must show a reason to believe Ethan Karls probably committed a felony. The 30-year-old is charged with assaulting four female clients during the time he worked at Peak Performance Chiropractic. Karls is currently free on bond. He called into...
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
cwbradio.com
Unity Woman Dies After Crossing In Front of Train on a UTV
A Unity woman died after crossing in front of a train while using a UTV. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the accident happened around noon on Saturday. The 57-year-old woman was driving a UTV north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Ripling Road.
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point Police Department looking for a woman who allegedly stole a wallet
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a woman. According to the Stevens Point Police Department's Facebook page, the woman allegedly stole a wallet from the Aldi on Highway 10 E. If anyone has information, you are asked to contact...
Wausau holds off on recommendation for Grand Avenue housing project
City leaders on Tuesday heard proposals from four companies interested in providing affordable housing developments in Wausau, but held off on making a final recommendation for the council. The group did enter into closed session after hearing from all four developers, but held off on a decision to allow more...
WSAW
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
nbc15.com
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
