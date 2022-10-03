ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

antigotimes.com

Warrant of Week

The Antigo Police Department holds two warrants for Adam James Boone, 35 years old. The warrants are for failure to appear criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer. The second warrant is for failure to appear misdemeanor bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 3rd offense.
ANTIGO, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Round Barn windows vandalized, suspect identified

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
MARSHFIELD, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 3, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 3:. On 09-26-22 deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH Q and USH 51 in the Town of Scott for a driving complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was observed weaving in the roadway. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and stopped it to investigate the complaint. They made contact with the driver, a woman, 48, from St. Louis, Mo., and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. Following a series of sobriety tests she was placed under arrest for first offense OWI.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield

Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Marshfield, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Man Arrested for OWI, Going Armed While Intoxicated

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A 68-year-old Merrill man was arrested this weekend after a routine traffic stop turned into a failed field sobriety test. The unidentified man was pulled over on State Highway 64 near French Road. Officers noticed signs of impairment and put the driver through a series of tests. He was then booked on suspicion of a first-offense OWI.
MERRILL, WI
whby.com

14 hurt in crash involving Manawa school bus

NEW LONDON, Wis. — Fourteen people are injured in a crash involving a Manawa School District bus in New London. Police say a cargo van rear-ended the bus while it was stopped at the railroad crossing along County Highway S at Highway 54 shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Thirteen...
NEW LONDON, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in UTV vs. train crash

A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
UNITY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

71-year-old man sustains significant injuries in motorcycle vs deer crash in Monroe County

LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 71-year-old man sustained significant injuries after hitting a deer on State Highway 71 Tuesday. Around noon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Robin Hanson struck a deer with his motorcycle traveling on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road. Officials said the deer crossed the road in front of Hanson and the impact overturned the motorcycle.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sparta massage therapist asks for preliminary hearing

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–The Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female clients wants a preliminary hearing. This means the prosecution must show a reason to believe Ethan Karls probably committed a felony. The 30-year-old is charged with assaulting four female clients during the time he worked at Peak Performance Chiropractic. Karls is currently free on bond. He called into...
SPARTA, WI
WausauPilot

Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45

Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
UNITY, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash

Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Unity Woman Dies After Crossing In Front of Train on a UTV

A Unity woman died after crossing in front of a train while using a UTV. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the accident happened around noon on Saturday. The 57-year-old woman was driving a UTV north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Ripling Road.
UNITY, WI
WSAW

Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway...
MAUSTON, WI
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
MAUSTON, WI

