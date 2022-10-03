ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game predictions

Texas Tech hits the road again this week to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are listed as 9.5 underdogs to the Cowboys by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT)...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

What Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State

First-year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire already has the Red Raiders back to being a sneaky threat in the Big 12 Conference. With a 3-2 record through the first five weeks of the season, Texas Tech already has a pair of victories at home in Lubbock over opponents that were ranked nationally at the time — No. 25 Houston and No. 22 Texas. Its two early losses occurred on the road against Top 25 teams. Now, the Red Raiders turn their attention to yet another ranked foe — the fifth one in five weeks — as they travel to face No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

An Early Glimpse of Texas Tech Red Raider Basketball

In a little over a month Coach Mark Adams will start his second season as the Head Coach of the Red Raiders. Adams inaugural season as the head man brought a 26-10 record with a perfect 18-0 record at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech finished the Big 12 season 10-6 and a third place finish. Tech was defeated in the finals of the Big 12 tournament by Conference Champion Kansas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Magic 106.5

Five reasons to Hate..... OSU

Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Texas Tech injury report for Oklahoma State

Texas Tech hits the road again to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State 2:30.m. Saturday. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire provided some injury updates during his weekly press conference on several Red Raiders including receiver Myles Price, running back Cam'Ron Valdez and defensive back Adrian Frye. "Right now, the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out

I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
AUSTIN, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper is jumpting right into the mix in the opener of their new district

The Cooper Cougars are coming off their open week and are headed into District 2-5A Division II play. It’s a new district for the Cougars with schools from Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls. They aren’t wasting any time getting into the meat of the competition either. Preseason district...
AMARILLO, TX
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
