Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game predictions
Texas Tech hits the road again this week to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are listed as 9.5 underdogs to the Cowboys by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT)...
What Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
First-year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire already has the Red Raiders back to being a sneaky threat in the Big 12 Conference. With a 3-2 record through the first five weeks of the season, Texas Tech already has a pair of victories at home in Lubbock over opponents that were ranked nationally at the time — No. 25 Houston and No. 22 Texas. Its two early losses occurred on the road against Top 25 teams. Now, the Red Raiders turn their attention to yet another ranked foe — the fifth one in five weeks — as they travel to face No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
An Early Glimpse of Texas Tech Red Raider Basketball
In a little over a month Coach Mark Adams will start his second season as the Head Coach of the Red Raiders. Adams inaugural season as the head man brought a 26-10 record with a perfect 18-0 record at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech finished the Big 12 season 10-6 and a third place finish. Tech was defeated in the finals of the Big 12 tournament by Conference Champion Kansas.
Magic 106.5
Five reasons to Hate..... OSU
Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Tech injury report for Oklahoma State
Texas Tech hits the road again to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State 2:30.m. Saturday. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire provided some injury updates during his weekly press conference on several Red Raiders including receiver Myles Price, running back Cam'Ron Valdez and defensive back Adrian Frye. "Right now, the...
The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out
I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper is jumpting right into the mix in the opener of their new district
The Cooper Cougars are coming off their open week and are headed into District 2-5A Division II play. It’s a new district for the Cougars with schools from Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls. They aren’t wasting any time getting into the meat of the competition either. Preseason district...
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
One with serious injuries, Shallowater crash on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person, Joshua Vasquez, 21, of Lubbock was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Vasquez was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 near State Loop 388, when he entered the center median and […]
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
guthrienewspage.com
Man rides on back of semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County; arrested, charged
Motorists began making calls around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line early Monday morning. What they saw was a man holding on to the back of the semi-trucks door. The driver of the truck left a Wichita shipping yard and began driving southbound on Interstate 35. Little did the driver know there was extra cargo on holding in the back.
Something Mysterious Happens Every Week At 82nd and Quaker Avenue In Lubbock
I've been working here at the radio station for roughly two years. I wake up early and get here long before the sun comes up. I've noticed over the course of my time here that something strange happens at least once a week, right in front of our building. It's...
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
earnthenecklace.com
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
KFOR
The Oklahoma drought is worsening. Burn Bans have been posted for many counties including Oklahoma County!
Our current drought is worsening and Oklahoma County is now under a Burn Ban for at least the next 2 weeks. 42 out of 77 Oklahoma counties under the Burn Ban. There is some hope for cooler and possibly wetter weather not too far down the road. Fingers crossed!
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
New jobs coming soon to Lubbock with ‘state-of-the-art’ facility
LUBBOCK, Texas – SIMFLO, a family-owned pump manufacturing company has been in Lubbock for over 70 years, welcomed a new “state-of-the-art” test facility to the Hub City. SIMFLO engineers and manufactures pumps that get sent out across the state and country. “They’re going to Asia, Indonesia area. We now are doing pumps for air force […]
247Sports
54K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0