Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts
(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
Sanibel residents return to an unrecognizable island a week after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island -- which remains cutoff from the mainland -- were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community.
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota
All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
Aviation International News
Naples Airport Stages Hurricane Relief for Pine Island
Relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged Pine Island were underway with some 15 pallets of supplies collected at Naples Airport in Florida yesterday, the airport authority reported today. The Southwest Florida barrier island was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week and the lone bridge linking to it was heavily damaged, though the state today said temporary repairs to make the bridge passable are expected by Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10NEWS
Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island
SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
AccuWeather Just Released Its Winter Forecast For Minnesota
There's no shortage of folks trying to predict what the winter of 2022 has in store for us in Minnesota, and another weather service has just released its updated winter forecast. Just in case you're curious, both the Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac both issued their long-range winter forecasts...
Good News Network
New Florida Community Survived Hurricane Virtually Unscathed After Being Designed for Resilience
Even as two million Floridians lost power during the recent Hurricane Ian, one unique community survived intact. Despite being located around 20 miles from Fort Myers, the heart of the devastation, Babcock Ranch’s blend of solar power, native flora, and built-to-code construction has meant that apart from ripped up pool coverings, broken fence posts, and a missing shingle or two, they never even lost power.
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know what's next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What the stretching polar vortex means for Minnesota
A warm start to this week, which meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says has the "fingerprints of climate change," will come to an abrupt end as a lobe of the polar vortex stretches and brings some chilly air (and snow flurries up north) to Minnesota. Warm conditions are fingerprints of climate change:...
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
FORT MYERS, Florida — (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter and encouraging local residents on foot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The political foes pledged to put that rivalry aside and marshal federal, state and local help to rebuild homes, businesses and lives.
brproud.com
Firefighters from Baton Rouge, deputies with Louisiana State Fire Marshal join hurricane relief efforts in Fort Myers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian’s destructive path through Florida and the Carolinas during the last week of September resulted in at least 110 deaths, thousands of power outages, and an untold number of devastated homes. As residents of Louisiana watched their neighbors to the east face...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Life Threatening Allergy Risk Reason For Latest Recall in Minnesota
A product sold at Aldi stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States has been recalled due to incorrect labeling on the product and could be dangerous for someone with a food allergy. Salad Dressing Recall at Aldi Stores Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and the United...
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
wlrn.org
Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'
Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
travelawaits.com
Ft. Myers Airport Partially Reopening This Week — What You Need To Know
Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, like other airports in Florida, closed on Tuesday, September 27, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The next day, Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. Current estimates calculate that the Category 4 hurricane, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, has caused $66 billion of damage.
Aviation International News
Florida Airports Slowly Return to Normal
As the remnants of now-tropical storm Ian bring rain and winds to the Northeast U.S. following flooding in the mid-Atlantic region, areas in Florida remain devastated from last week’s Category 4 hurricane, which claimed approximately 100 lives and left millions without power. Many airports across the center of the state, from the Gulf Coast where it made landfall to the Atlantic Coast, continued their clean-ups and reopenings, in some cases for humanitarian flights only.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel residents allowed to temporarily return to the island
The City of Sanibel held a news conference on Tuesday to update the recovery efforts in one of the places where Hurricane Ian hit the hardest. Due to the damage the island sustained, the update was held in the Sanibel Room at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers. Sanibel Mayor...
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
Death toll soars to 76 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian.
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0