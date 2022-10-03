ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts

(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
SANIBEL, FL
Y-105FM

13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota

All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
MINNESOTA STATE
Aviation International News

Naples Airport Stages Hurricane Relief for Pine Island

Relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged Pine Island were underway with some 15 pallets of supplies collected at Naples Airport in Florida yesterday, the airport authority reported today. The Southwest Florida barrier island was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week and the lone bridge linking to it was heavily damaged, though the state today said temporary repairs to make the bridge passable are expected by Saturday.
NAPLES, FL
State
Minnesota State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Landfall, MN
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
10NEWS

Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
SANIBEL, FL
Y-105FM

AccuWeather Just Released Its Winter Forecast For Minnesota

There's no shortage of folks trying to predict what the winter of 2022 has in store for us in Minnesota, and another weather service has just released its updated winter forecast. Just in case you're curious, both the Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac both issued their long-range winter forecasts...
MINNESOTA STATE
Good News Network

New Florida Community Survived Hurricane Virtually Unscathed After Being Designed for Resilience

Even as two million Floridians lost power during the recent Hurricane Ian, one unique community survived intact. Despite being located around 20 miles from Fort Myers, the heart of the devastation, Babcock Ranch’s blend of solar power, native flora, and built-to-code construction has meant that apart from ripped up pool coverings, broken fence posts, and a missing shingle or two, they never even lost power.
FLORIDA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?

DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter

FORT MYERS, Florida — (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter and encouraging local residents on foot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The political foes pledged to put that rivalry aside and marshal federal, state and local help to rebuild homes, businesses and lives.
FORT MYERS, FL
Y-105FM

Life Threatening Allergy Risk Reason For Latest Recall in Minnesota

A product sold at Aldi stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States has been recalled due to incorrect labeling on the product and could be dangerous for someone with a food allergy. Salad Dressing Recall at Aldi Stores Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and the United...
MINNESOTA STATE
wlrn.org

Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'

Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
NAPLES, FL
travelawaits.com

Ft. Myers Airport Partially Reopening This Week — What You Need To Know

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, like other airports in Florida, closed on Tuesday, September 27, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The next day, Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. Current estimates calculate that the Category 4 hurricane, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, has caused $66 billion of damage.
FORT MYERS, FL
Aviation International News

Florida Airports Slowly Return to Normal

As the remnants of now-tropical storm Ian bring rain and winds to the Northeast U.S. following flooding in the mid-Atlantic region, areas in Florida remain devastated from last week’s Category 4 hurricane, which claimed approximately 100 lives and left millions without power. Many airports across the center of the state, from the Gulf Coast where it made landfall to the Atlantic Coast, continued their clean-ups and reopenings, in some cases for humanitarian flights only.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel residents allowed to temporarily return to the island

The City of Sanibel held a news conference on Tuesday to update the recovery efforts in one of the places where Hurricane Ian hit the hardest. Due to the damage the island sustained, the update was held in the Sanibel Room at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers. Sanibel Mayor...
SANIBEL, FL
