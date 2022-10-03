ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Sky Island#Channel Island#Dark Skies#Astronomers#Manx#The Isle Of Man
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
Tree Hugger

What to See in the Night Sky for October 2022

With crackling leaves underfoot and shorter days on the horizon, it's time to stow away the summer gear, break out the sweatshirts, and make our transition into cool evenings and frosty mornings. Below is just a handful of celestial highlights to look forward to in this season of glowing pumpkins, colorful foliage, and the occasional high-flying witch.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Nasa’s Hubble Telescope spots ‘protective shield’ around distant galaxies

Nasa’s Hubble telescope has spotted “protective shields” around distant galaxies.The phenomenon has long been theorised by scientists, but has been confirmed to exist for the first time.Our Milky Way’s biggest neighbours are known as the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, and have a difficult time as they tumble through space. They are pulled apart not only by each other’s orbits, but also the Milky Way itself.But still the galaxies have remained together, intact, and are even making new stars.“A lot of people were struggling to explain how these streams of material could be there,” said Dhanesh Krishnarao, assistant professor...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
creators.com

The Moon Meets Uranus

Go ahead. Get all the jokes out. You know you want to. I've done it too, but quite honestly, they were all much funnier in seventh grade!. In a few days the planet Uranus (pronounced YOU-rah-nus, by the way), will undergo what astronomers call a lunar occultation. Such an occultation occurs when the moon in its orbit around the Earth drifts in front of a more distant object — for example, a planet, star or star cluster — and blocks it from view for about an hour or so.
ASTRONOMY
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

U-111: Wreck of Famed WWI-Era German U-boat Discovered Off the Coast of Virginia

During the First World War, Allied vessels feared encountering a German U-boat while traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It was common for them to be struck by torpedos and sunk at sea, with enemy submarines approaching undetected and diving once they’d attacked. The SM U-111 is just one U-boat to have downed Allied ships. The vessel herself was eventually sunk, and until September 2022, the exact location of her wreck remained unknown.
VIRGINIA STATE
Digital Trends

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this month

Through October, you’ll have the chance to catch one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year: the Orionid meteor shower. If you have a free evening when the skies are clear and you can get to a location with minimal light pollution, then look up, and you might catch the beautiful streak of a meteor shooting overhead.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

There’s Hope for Life on Europa, a Distant Moon

Cynthia Phillips was mesmerized when she saw the latest pictures of her favorite moon. Here at last was a fresh look at Europa, an icy satellite of Jupiter. The moon resembles a truffle drizzled haphazardly with strips of melted white chocolate, as if the universe had rushed to finish a baking-show challenge. The images gave us a new sense of Europa’s topography, its collection of ridges and troughs appearing more intricate than ever. The lighting was different this time, Phillips told me, and the shadows brought out dramatic shapes in the terrain.
ASTRONOMY
TheDailyBeast

We’re About to Find a Treasure Trove of Rogue Alien Planets

Brightly lit planets orbiting around blazing suns, with asteroids sprinkled between them and a few comets passing by—that’s the popular conception of how our galaxy looks. Stars are the main characters in the story of the universe, and everything else is just part of the supporting cast.It’s also wrong. In the vast, dark, cold distances between stars, there are planets that apparently broke free of their host star’s gravity, or lingered on as brown dwarf stars after misfiring in their own attempts to become stars. These “rogue” bodies float freely in the void—uncounted, unscrutinized and, in most cases, unseen.“Free-floating planets...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy