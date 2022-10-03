Read full article on original website
Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life
Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
3D sky: How astronomers measure the size, luminosity and distance of stars
Stars differ in size, luminosity and distance from us. We discuss how astronomers measure these three values to understand the three-dimensional sky.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
James Webb Telescope captured a stunning image of Neptune you have to see to believe
Neptune is the furthest known planet in our solar system. Because of that distance, getting great views of this ringed planet has been difficult. Now, though, James Webb has captured a stunning image of Neptune. In fact, the image is so stunning that the European Space Agency claims that it’s the clearest view of the planet we’ve had since 1989.
Tree Hugger
What to See in the Night Sky for October 2022
With crackling leaves underfoot and shorter days on the horizon, it's time to stow away the summer gear, break out the sweatshirts, and make our transition into cool evenings and frosty mornings. Below is just a handful of celestial highlights to look forward to in this season of glowing pumpkins, colorful foliage, and the occasional high-flying witch.
The planet Earth is on a path to disintegration and may become engulfed by the Sun
Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; CC-BY-2.0 Planets can exist for billions and billions of years but they cannot last forever. There are different ways that a planet like Earth could die. For example, Earth could be destroyed by a bombardment of asteroids.
Nasa’s Hubble Telescope spots ‘protective shield’ around distant galaxies
Nasa’s Hubble telescope has spotted “protective shields” around distant galaxies.The phenomenon has long been theorised by scientists, but has been confirmed to exist for the first time.Our Milky Way’s biggest neighbours are known as the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, and have a difficult time as they tumble through space. They are pulled apart not only by each other’s orbits, but also the Milky Way itself.But still the galaxies have remained together, intact, and are even making new stars.“A lot of people were struggling to explain how these streams of material could be there,” said Dhanesh Krishnarao, assistant professor...
CNET
NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
The Weather Channel
G2-Class Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth on October 4; Rotation Observed in One of the Sun’s Most Prominent Sunspots
On Tuesday, October 4, yet another G2-Class geomagnetic storm is expected to hit our planet as multiple Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) sideswipe Earth's magnetic field, spaceweather.com reported. Over the past few months, the Sun has been flaring up more and more as it approaches its Solar Maxima — the period...
creators.com
The Moon Meets Uranus
Go ahead. Get all the jokes out. You know you want to. I've done it too, but quite honestly, they were all much funnier in seventh grade!. In a few days the planet Uranus (pronounced YOU-rah-nus, by the way), will undergo what astronomers call a lunar occultation. Such an occultation occurs when the moon in its orbit around the Earth drifts in front of a more distant object — for example, a planet, star or star cluster — and blocks it from view for about an hour or so.
Footage of Extremely Rare Whale With Two Dorsal Fins Poses Mystery
Marine biologist Vadim Pavlov told Newsweek that he has not seen this before. "This case has one clear distinction," he said.
Universe Today
Here are the High-Resolution Images of Europa Captured by Juno During its Recent Flyby
It’s been over twenty-two years since we’ve been able to see Jupiter’s enticing moon Europa close-up. But now the Juno spacecraft has made its closest pass of Europa, sending back some amazing pictures of the icy mini-world, which likely has an ocean that contains more water than all of Earth’s oceans combined.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
U-111: Wreck of Famed WWI-Era German U-boat Discovered Off the Coast of Virginia
During the First World War, Allied vessels feared encountering a German U-boat while traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It was common for them to be struck by torpedos and sunk at sea, with enemy submarines approaching undetected and diving once they’d attacked. The SM U-111 is just one U-boat to have downed Allied ships. The vessel herself was eventually sunk, and until September 2022, the exact location of her wreck remained unknown.
Digital Trends
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this month
Through October, you’ll have the chance to catch one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year: the Orionid meteor shower. If you have a free evening when the skies are clear and you can get to a location with minimal light pollution, then look up, and you might catch the beautiful streak of a meteor shooting overhead.
There’s Hope for Life on Europa, a Distant Moon
Cynthia Phillips was mesmerized when she saw the latest pictures of her favorite moon. Here at last was a fresh look at Europa, an icy satellite of Jupiter. The moon resembles a truffle drizzled haphazardly with strips of melted white chocolate, as if the universe had rushed to finish a baking-show challenge. The images gave us a new sense of Europa’s topography, its collection of ridges and troughs appearing more intricate than ever. The lighting was different this time, Phillips told me, and the shadows brought out dramatic shapes in the terrain.
Phys.org
Astronomers find a 'cataclysmic' pair of stars with the shortest orbit yet
Nearly half the stars in our galaxy are solitary like the sun. The other half comprises stars that circle other stars, in pairs and multiples, with orbits so tight that some stellar systems could fit between Earth and the moon. Astronomers at MIT and elsewhere have discovered a stellar binary,...
We’re About to Find a Treasure Trove of Rogue Alien Planets
Brightly lit planets orbiting around blazing suns, with asteroids sprinkled between them and a few comets passing by—that’s the popular conception of how our galaxy looks. Stars are the main characters in the story of the universe, and everything else is just part of the supporting cast.It’s also wrong. In the vast, dark, cold distances between stars, there are planets that apparently broke free of their host star’s gravity, or lingered on as brown dwarf stars after misfiring in their own attempts to become stars. These “rogue” bodies float freely in the void—uncounted, unscrutinized and, in most cases, unseen.“Free-floating planets...
