Advancements Continue to Shape the Landscape of Esophageal and Gastric Cancers
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ronan Kelly, MD, discussed the most recent updates seen in these patient populations and what research aims to further examine. According to Ronan Kelly, MD, MBA, the esophageal and gastric cancer spaces have seen many advances over the past 2 years. Among the advances in the space, there have been numerous FDA approvals.
Exelixis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Expand Collaboration to Investigate Nivolumab/Relatlimab/XL092 in STELLAR-002
Exelixis, Inc has expanded their clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the novel triplet of nivolumab, relatlimab, and XL092 in the phase 1b STELLAR-002 trial. Trial Name: Study of XL092 in Combination With Immuno-Oncology Agents in Subjects With Solid Tumors (STELLAR-002) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05176483. Sponsor:...
Benefit of Immunotherapy in SCLC Remains a Question
Gene G. Finley, MD, explains a questions lingering on the benefit of immunotherapy in patients with small call lung cancer. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologists at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network, explains a questions lingering on the benefit of immunotherapy in patients with small call lung cancer.
Identifying Which Patients Benefit From Cabazitaxel for mCRPC
During a live virtual event, Edwin M. Posadas, MD, discussed the use of cabazitaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with participants. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. Have the CARD trial (NCT02485691) data influenced your practice? . What is your approach in managing...
Roundtable Discussion: Neal Discusses Molecular Testing and Treatment for EGFR Exon 20+ Lung Cancer
During a case-based roundtable event, Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD of Stanford Cancer Institute and a group of peers discussed using molecular testing to detect an EGFR exon 20 insertion in a patient with lung cancer. KRIJANOVSKI: We usually do FoundationOne testing [of] PD-L1 expression for patients with treatment-naïve, stage...
Duration of Response With Xevinapant Plus Standard Chemoradiation in LA SCCHN
Jean Bourhis, MD, discusses results from the phase 2 study of xevinapant plus chemoradiation vs placebo and chemoradiation in patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Jean Bourhis, MD, a professor of radiation oncology at the University of Paris, discusses results from the phase 2...
Dostarlimab Plus Chemo Improves Responses in Patients With Advanced Non-Squamous NSCLC
Findings from the PERLA trial examining the combination of dostarlimab with pemetrexed followed by cisplatin or carboplatin will be presented at an upcoming medical conference. GSK hints that the combination improves objective response compared with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy. Treatment with dostarlimab (Jemperli) plus chemotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic non-squamous...
Mitigating Transplant-Induced GVHD
Salman Fazal, MD, explains how to lower the risk of graft-versus-host disease in patients who undergo allogeneic stem cell transplant. Salman Fazal, MD, a hematologist/oncologist in the Division of Hematology and Cellular Therapy at West Penn Hospital of Allegheny Health Network, explains how to lower the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in patients who undergo allogeneic stem cell transplant or treat GVHD when it does develop.
Adjuvant Immunotherapy in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
We have a little bit of time left. Maybe we can touch on some sort of newer topics; one would be adjuvant pembrolizumab. I have 2 questions around this. So, we know that the KeyNote data from the adjuvant pembrolizumab was fairly cleanly positive. It has a ratio for disease-free survival in the update that I believe was 0.63, if I have it right. No survival signal yet, but it’s fairly early and the hazard ratio is trending in the right direction. So fairly clean. That was the first study reported. But we’ve gotten wind, at least by press release, of some upcoming negative trials for other adjuvant immune therapies.
SOHO Session Elicits Hypothesis-Generating Approaches in CLL
Although there have been major advances in treating CLL, the disease remains incurable in most cases, so there is room for improvement,. During the 10th Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO 2022), the “Next Questions” session garnered interest, promoted discussion, and generated hypothesis-generating ideas across all hematologic malignancies. Respected investigators took the podium to identify clinical challenges, address the state of treatment in their respective cancer settings, and to look forward to emerging approaches on the horizon.
Phase 1/2 Study of ABC008 in T-Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia Commences
Following positive data examining ABC008 for inclusion body myositis, a phase 1/2 trial has begun evaluating the agent in patients with T-cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia. About the Phase 1/2 Trial of ABC008. Trial Name: ABC008 in Subjects With T-cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia (T-LGLL) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05532722. Sponsor: Abcuro,...
Moving Forward in Multiple Myeloma Research
Paul G. Richardson, MD, discusses what is expected and exciting for the future of multiple myeloma research. Paul G. Richardson, MD, clinical program leader and director for Clinical Research, Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center, institute physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and RJ Corman professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses what is expected and exciting for the future of multiple myeloma research.
Trial of CAR T-Cell Therapy Targeting GPRC5D Shows Efficacy in Resistant Multiple Myeloma
The first trial investigating a chimeric antigen receptor therapy to target GPRC5D in patients with resistant multiple myeloma reveals remissions in 70.6% of the enrolled patients. A chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting the GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in the first trial examining patients with resistant multiple myeloma...
Clinical Trial Results Allude to New Options for Patients With HCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, discussed 3 late breaking abstracts in the hepatocellular carcinoma space currently influencing the field. The hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) space has been presented with a number of trials exploring immune-oncology (IO) therapies combined with VEGF antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and more over the past 5 years.
Novel Peptide Based Vaccine Demonstrates Safe in Advanced NSCLC
Findings from the phase 1b/2a trial evaluating a universal cancer peptide-based vaccine at a 3-dose schedule in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer showed the vaccine to be safe and effective. A universal cancer peptide-based vaccine (UCPVax) was highly immunogenic, safe, and demonstrated interesting a 1-year overall survival...
Divergent Resistant Mechanisms Found With Upfront anti-EGFR Therapy in mCRC
Analysis from the phase 3 CALGB/SWOG-80405 trial reveals that acquired genomic alterations in patients treated with cetuximab in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line were not common. With upfront use of anti-EGFR plus chemotherapy, acquired genomic alterations (Acq-GAs) were shown to be rare in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC),...
Evaluating Quality of Care for Patients With Medicaid vs Private Insurance
Cary Gross, MD, discusses the background of his research on patients with lung cancer and Medicaid. Cary Gross, MD, professor of medicine and of epidemiology, and founder and director, the Cancer Outcomes, Public Policy and Effectiveness Research Center, Yale School of Medicine; director, Adult Primary Care Center, Quality Improvement; chair, National Clinician Scholars Program; and director, National Clinician Scholars Program, discusses the background of his research on patients with lung cancer and Medicaid.
Promise for the Future of Metastatic Thyroid Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Larisa Greenberg, MD discussed the current state of thyroid cancer, challenges, and where the field is headed in the near future. In thyroid cancer, multiple targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients. The advancements include progress for patients with metastatic disease, but questions about when to initiate treatment and how to mitigate toxicities from tyrosine kinase inhibitors remain.
