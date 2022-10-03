We have a little bit of time left. Maybe we can touch on some sort of newer topics; one would be adjuvant pembrolizumab. I have 2 questions around this. So, we know that the KeyNote data from the adjuvant pembrolizumab was fairly cleanly positive. It has a ratio for disease-free survival in the update that I believe was 0.63, if I have it right. No survival signal yet, but it’s fairly early and the hazard ratio is trending in the right direction. So fairly clean. That was the first study reported. But we’ve gotten wind, at least by press release, of some upcoming negative trials for other adjuvant immune therapies.

