GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Parents and community leaders in south suburban Glenwood were outraged Monday night after an entire pee-wee football league was suspended.The reason behind the suspension was that a 13-year-old player for the Glenwood Cougars football team is an academically advanced student – having skipped from seventh grade to his sophomore year of high school. His participation on the team violates the parent league's bylaws.Because his name was on the roster, all 200 players and cheerleaders on the team were suspended.On Monday evening, a rally was held at Hickory Glen Park to call for an immediate investigation."This young man...

GLENWOOD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO