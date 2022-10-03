(MURFREESBORO, TENN) The Middle Half will take place this weekend and the route for runners and joggers will go around the downtown Murfreesboro square…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks Department. This year marks the end of an era, as this year’s race will be the final run. The half marathon will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, with a start time of 7AM. More than 1,200 runners are participating in this year’s 13.1-mile run.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO