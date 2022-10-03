Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
The Middle Half, to pay Tribute to Miles Tate, is This Saturday in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) The Middle Half will take place this weekend and the route for runners and joggers will go around the downtown Murfreesboro square…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks Department. This year marks the end of an era, as this year’s race will be the final run. The half marathon will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, with a start time of 7AM. More than 1,200 runners are participating in this year’s 13.1-mile run.
State charter school board overrules Metro Schools
A state board voted Wednesday to overrule the Metro Nashville school board, approving two new privately operated charter schools in southeast Nashville that local school officials say they don't need.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna and Murfreesboro Record the Lowest Unemployment Figures in Rutherford Co. for August of 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN – Every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment rates in August, according to data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. For the month, 89 counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties came in with rates higher than 5%, but less than 10%.
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes
About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County SCAN Program at Sheriff’s Office Presented Award
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network volunteers a Sage Award this past Monday from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011.
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation to Host 11th Annual Wine Around the Square Event
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce the 11th Annual Wine Around the Square. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22, in the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro to honor Drs. Max and Mary Moss. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation and the Power of Pink Fund.
Cottontown residents stop demolition of historic post office and home
After News 2 arrived residents say demolition of the two properties has since be put on hold.
11 people indicted in 2021 Mt. Juliet abortion clinic incident
Eleven people have been indicted by a Grand Jury following an anti-abortion demonstration in Mt. Juliet back in March 2021.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Middle Tennessee Electric Crews from Rutherford / Wilson Counties Currently in Florida After Hurricane Ian
UPDATE: Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) based in Murfreesboro answered the call of duty by heading to areas recently impacted by Hurricane Ian... That was Amy Byers, Communications Director for MTE. Byers said the first stop for our crews was Ridgeland, South Carolina this past Thursday,...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Emergency Crew Aid Hurricane Ravaged Florida
Rutherford County - TN (October 5, 2022) Rutherford County EMT- P Peggy Woodard and EMT- P Joe Pimentel are in Fort Meyers, Florida assisting victims of Hurricane Ian. Many of the affected areas of this category 4 storm have been compared to third world countries. The crew is enduring difficult...
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Lifts Poultry Restrictions
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is lifting statewide poultry restrictions following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) last month in a backyard flock in Obion County, Tenn. HPAI was confirmed in a backyard flock of poultry in Obion County on Sept. 15. The disease is known to be...
murfreesboro.com
3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro
Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
wvlt.tv
What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
wgnsradio.com
New MTSU student success administrator to build on equity efforts for at-risk students
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Walter Tarver is ready to make an impact at Middle Tennessee State University. As the newest associate vice provost of Student Success, he is in the perfect position to do just that, assuming an integral role in supporting the university’s efforts to ensure entering students stay on track to earning their degrees.
Nolensville LPR camera leads to arrest of alleged Murfreesboro assault suspect
According to officials, Kevin Collins is the suspect in Rutherford County thefts where a person allegedly pulled a box cutter and a knife on loss prevention personnel at two stores in Murfreesboro.
Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10: How do they tie into the cannabis debate?
Delta-9 is the one most associated with the 'high' from a cannabis product, but all three do different things.
Charter school commission accused of 'enormous conflict of interest'
"An enormous conflict of interest from top to bottom." That's what one critic says about a state board with the power to overrule local school boards.
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
