Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

The Middle Half, to pay Tribute to Miles Tate, is This Saturday in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN) The Middle Half will take place this weekend and the route for runners and joggers will go around the downtown Murfreesboro square…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks Department. This year marks the end of an era, as this year’s race will be the final run. The half marathon will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, with a start time of 7AM. More than 1,200 runners are participating in this year’s 13.1-mile run.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes

About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Smyrna, TN
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford County, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County SCAN Program at Sheriff’s Office Presented Award

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network volunteers a Sage Award this past Monday from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation to Host 11th Annual Wine Around the Square Event

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce the 11th Annual Wine Around the Square. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22, in the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro to honor Drs. Max and Mary Moss. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation and the Power of Pink Fund.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Emergency Crew Aid Hurricane Ravaged Florida

Rutherford County - TN (October 5, 2022) Rutherford County EMT- P Peggy Woodard and EMT- P Joe Pimentel are in Fort Meyers, Florida assisting victims of Hurricane Ian. Many of the affected areas of this category 4 storm have been compared to third world countries. The crew is enduring difficult...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Lifts Poultry Restrictions

(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is lifting statewide poultry restrictions following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) last month in a backyard flock in Obion County, Tenn. HPAI was confirmed in a backyard flock of poultry in Obion County on Sept. 15. The disease is known to be...
OBION COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro

Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
MURFREESBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE

