ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Bus drivers near Bristol accused of refusing to pick up asylum seekers

By Steven Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTCqG_0iKH7iuM00
A 'Welcome to Bristol' sign Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

Some bus drivers working on a route near Bristol have been accused of refusing to pick up asylum seekers who live in an isolated rural hotel.

Asylum seekers who need to get into Bristol from the hotel in north Somerset for medical appointments, college classes or legal appointments have little choice but to wait on the A38 for a Stagecoach West bus.

But some asylum seekers and local people have claimed that men have been left at the side of the road by drivers refusing to pick them up.

Avon and Somerset police confirmed on Monday it was called after a driver said he could not accept a cash payment from a group of asylum seekers.

Officers attended but did not identify any offences. A local person contacted the police and told them she believed the incident was racially motivated. Initially the force did not log it as a hate incident but on Monday accepted it was wrong not to have done so.

Stagecoach West insisted it had found no evidence to support the allegations and did not tolerate discrimination. It said one of its drivers had been verbally abused and spat at.

Angie Bual, who lives nearby and has been supporting the asylum seekers, said she was “outraged” by reports that the bus did not always stop – and angered at the initial police response.

She said: “The bus is their only transport in and out of Bristol. For some they use it to go to college, health appointments, to receive legal aid – or to simply leave the hotel, which is far from amenities.”

Two asylum seekers waiting for the bus on Monday claimed the bus often drove past them when it was not full. One of them, a 35-year-old Iranian man, said: “I feel terrible when that happens. It makes me feel very unwelcome.” A young man from Eritrea, who was on his way to an English lesson, added: “It seems very unfair.”

Police confirmed they were called on 10 September to a “payment dispute” between a group of men and a bus driver.

In a statement the force said: “We were told the individuals were trying to pay in cash and the driver said he was unable to accept the payment.

“Officers attended and no offences were reported or identified. A third-party report was received later that day from a member of the public who raised concerns the incident was racially motivated, stating the people involved were asylum seekers.”

Police told her it was a civil matter and that an incident could not be racially aggravated if there had been no crime.

However, the force now accepts it should have been logged as a hate incident. The statement added: “Unlike a hate crime, a hate incident is one where at least one person believes there was a hate element, but where no criminal offences have been found to have occurred. We recognise this was not done at the time as it should have been but has today been completed.”

The bus was picking up asylum seekers on Monday. A Stagecoach South West spokesperson said: “We have a proud and strong commitment to equality and helping people right across our community, and we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

“We take very seriously any allegations that our values are not being upheld. However, to date we have found no evidence to support the allegations which have been made. In fact, we are in discussions with North Somerset council about how we can work together to provide further travel support for refugees in the area, as well as contacting the refugees’ dedicated liaison officer.

“We can confirm that we have had a number of recent incidents involving the attempted use of invalid tickets and unacceptable behaviour. We have also supported a female bus driver’s complaint to police after she was spat at and subject to verbal abuse by two males.”

Comments / 118

Really?
2d ago

Hey they walked millions of miles from their country let them walk more! They aren’t asylum seekers they are illegal parasites getting the hard working tax payers freebies!

Reply(7)
107
Jerry Smith
2d ago

Yeah sure tax payers paying for legal representation, college courses and oh yeah free medical while millions of actual Americans can't afford any of that.

Reply(2)
77
Susie Q
2d ago

Let them walk, after all they're used to it, remember they walked over 5,000 through the jungle and desert to get here ! 😂

Reply(11)
107
Related
BBC

Stagecoach bus firm denies some of its drivers are racist

Operator Stagecoach has denied claims some of its drivers are racist after reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses in North Somerset. "One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'. I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Bus Driver#The Asylum#Crime#Refugees#Bristol
BBC

Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims

A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Investigation launched as refugees accuse bus drivers of discrimination for refusing to collect them

A bus company has launched an investigation after refugees accused drivers of discrimination in refusing to collect them from rural stops, The Independent can reveal.A number of asylum seekers were recently placed by the Home Office at a rural, remote hotel in Somerset and rely upon already-limited Stagecoach buses to travel to college classes, medical appointments and legal appointments.However, some refugees and local residents have claimed that the new arrivals, mostly men, are regularly left at the side of the road by some drivers refusing to pick them up because of their status. Speaking to The Independent, three refugees, all...
WALE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures

A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

The Guardian

460K+
Followers
106K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy