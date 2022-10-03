Read full article on original website
Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Letter: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas should be included in border discussions
The Statue of Liberty and the Emma Lazarus words (“Give me your tired, your poor…”) have long been a beacon to the world. It’s an honorable, humanitarian ideology embraced by this country; however, it may be time to do the unthinkable and review this ideology for feasibility. Immigration at our southern border has gotten uncontrollable due to dictatorships and unending strife in South America. Past administrations have either exploited the situation or passed the problem on.
Texas Gov. Abbott praises Operation Lone Star, highlights how many migrants he's shipped across country
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott highlighted Operation Lone Star, his border security initiative meant to address the large number of migrants pouring into communities.
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Democratic El Paso mayor sending thousands of migrants by bus to major cities
In El Paso, Texas, city officials say their resources are being pushed to the brink by a record number of migrants. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley spoke with the Democratic mayor who is following some Republican governors' leads and sending thousands of migrants to cities such as New York and Chicago. Sept. 22, 2022.
Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights
More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
Texas city hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day
EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — U.S Border Patrol agents along the El Paso, Texas, sector of the southern border are encountering an average of 1,500 migrants each day amid controversy about the busing of migrants into U.S. sanctuary cities. The deputy city manager told NewsNation that at least nine...
Frustrated Haitian migrants causing uproar as time drags on in Mexican shelters, nun says
Haitian migrants who are frustrated after months, and sometimes years, of trying to cross into South Texas from Reynosa, Mexico, are acting out at area shelters and protesting, Border Report has learned.
More migrants sent by Texas governor arrive at vice president's house in Washington
A bus carrying 46 migrants from Texas arrived Monday at the US Naval Observatory -- home to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence -- as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign to provide what he's described as relief to overwhelmed border communities, an aid group official said.
'My Sonoran Desert': Linda Ronstadt on how Arizona borderlands culture shaped her new book
Linda Ronstadt's second memoir, "Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands," could just as easily have been a cookbook. Her friend CC Goldwater, whose grandfather was Arizona politician Barry Goldwater, suggested a cookbook by the superstar musician could raise funds for research into Parkinson’s disease, which Ronstadt was diagnosed with in 2012.
Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels
"Mexico in its territory is seizing five times more weapons headed to Mexico on its side. You have no reason on (your) territory to let someone with weapons cross into Mexico when you know it is illegal to have those weapons in our country. [….] We are asking, at the very least, for a similar effort." Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister
Texas official sounds alarm on increase in migrants being smuggled into US on private planes
Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the human smuggling attempts by plane occurring at the southern border, and blames "open border" policies.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were recruited by woman sent from Florida to Texas: report
The 48 migrants that were flown into Martha's Vineyard by Ron DeSantis were recruited by a former member of the U.S. Army, the New York Times reports.
Mexico nuns’ culinary innovations live on in storied cuisine
PUEBLA, Mexico — (AP) — Each September, when Mexico celebrates its independence from Spain, people nationwide delight in chiles en nogada, a seasonal dish of mild poblano peppers stuffed with ground pork and fruit, smothered in a sauce of walnut, parsley and pomegranate seeds. The recipe was invented in 1821 by a nun, whose name has been lost to history.
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
A service member assigned to the Texas National Guard’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, according to an official document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune. According to the document, the soldier shot himself with his duty...
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
A family is demanding answers in the death of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in rural west Texas by a man who was formerly a warden of a detention facility accused of abuse and his brother
Migrant expenses top $4 million in El Paso
Migrant-related expenses by the City of El Paso are in excess of $4 million as of last Friday, city officials confirmed. Expenses include charter buses, hotel rooms, meals ready to eat and snacks for the migrants as they are bused to destinations outside El Paso.
CBP detainee fatally shot in Texas
A Mexican national in U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody was fatally shot at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station, authorities said.
