If people that are trying to merge would do it correctly it might not be a problem.Most of them think they can just zip down and jump right in ahead of everyone else.
I don't see why you can't just get in line and wait just like everybody else instead of running up there to the head of the traffic and trying to merge in that just stops the flow I've been driving 27 years I've seen this over and over and over again those drivers want to get greedy and not getting lying behind the back of the line and they cost more of a backup
Zipper merges are successfully if employed correctly. Why doesn’t the department of transportation do an ad compaign to inform motorists of their role at the beginning of the construction zone
Related
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will Grand Rapids Trick-or-Treaters See That White Fluffy Stuff On Halloween?
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
Gambling Is Legal in Michigan, Is Illegal Gambling Still Going On?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids based Bissell Pet Foundation saves 200+ homeless pets after hurricane Ian
You Can Get White Castle’s New Beer ‘It Hits Different’ in Michigan
Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again
Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
Did “Gay Content” Lead To A Grand Rapids Woman Being Fired?
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 52