Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts
With the Colts' abysmal start to the season, including wretched performances against division opponents, Peter King said he can feel Colts owner Jim Irsay "fixing to blow."
Yardbarker
NFL Thursday Night Prime Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos
Thursday Night Football Prime Picks features a battle between two underwhelming teams. The 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts travel to Denver to face the 2-2 Broncos. On DraftKings, the Broncos opened as 3-point home favorites (now -3.5) while the total is at 43. Denver is -165 on the moneyline while Indy is a +155 underdog. It’s a tough game to get a read on, but there are some betting angles for a game involving two desperate teams.
Colts Make Decision On Running Back For Thursday Night
The Indianapolis Colts will turn to a veteran running back to help replace Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night. According to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, the Colts elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to face his first team, the Denver Broncos. Lindsay began his NFL career by exceeding 1,000 rushing...
Colts vs. Broncos: Updated injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at EMpower Field at Mile High. After holding a walkthrough on Monday, both teams did the same thing Tuesday. So these statuses are an estimation of what a player would have if the teams practiced.
Yardbarker
The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker
After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
