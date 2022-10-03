Read full article on original website
Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday. Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire. Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the...
Chris Ballard's Conservative Approach has Doomed Colts to Mediocrity
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of yet another slow start in the Chris Ballard era. At what point do we realize that this has to fall on the General Manager's shoulders?
4 reasons why Frank Reich will be the first head coach fired this season
We’re getting to the point in the season where what we see on the field is who the team is.
Dan Campbell says Aidan Hutchinson could have new role with Detroit Lions
Could Aidan Hutchinson have a new role with the Detroit Lions?What is next for Aidan Hutchinson?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hoped to get back in the win column when they hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Aidan Hutchinson could have a new role on a defense that was embarrassed by the Seahawks for four quarters.
Locked On Colts: Is Chris Ballard to Blame for Team's Struggles?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss how the construction of the team's roster has put them in the tough position that they're in now.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans
A league source tells PFN’s Aaron Wilson that ideally the Colts would be able to sit RB Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and let him rest his ankle injury. But there’s enough pressure on everyone in Indianapolis to where they really need to rely on Taylor.
Frank Reich Reveals Colts 2 Biggest Problems on Offense
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich admits the two biggest problems they are facing on offense.
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
atozsports.com
How the Colts might be disrespecting the Broncos this week
The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. On Wednesday, we learned that superstar running back Jonathan Taylor won’t be active for the Colts on Thursday. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher last season, is dealing with an ankle injury. The former...
Broncos vs. Colts: Quick game preview for NFL Week 5
The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football this week. Here’s our quick preview for the AFC showdown. Broncos’ keys to victory: Any game plan for beating the Colts starts with slowing down star RB Jonathan Taylor, if he plays this week (ankle). Since 2021, the Colts are undefeated (6-0-1) when Taylor rushes more than 20 times in a game. Denver will likely stack the box and go all in on shutting Taylor down, forcing QB Matt Ryan to throw against a talented secondary that features star CB Pat Surtain. On offense, the Broncos will have to lean on backup RBs Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (ACL) set to miss the rest of the season.
Colts RB Phillip Lindsay 'Ready' to Face Broncos if Number's Called
With Jonathan Taylor out, Lindsay could be in ... a revenge game.
Yardbarker
The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker
After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
Radio Ink
New Voices On The Zone Nashville
There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
