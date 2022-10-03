ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday

The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday. Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire. Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

A league source tells PFN’s Aaron Wilson that ideally the Colts would be able to sit RB Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and let him rest his ankle injury. But there’s enough pressure on everyone in Indianapolis to where they really need to rely on Taylor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts

It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

How the Colts might be disrespecting the Broncos this week

The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. On Wednesday, we learned that superstar running back Jonathan Taylor won’t be active for the Colts on Thursday. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher last season, is dealing with an ankle injury. The former...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Colts: Quick game preview for NFL Week 5

The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football this week. Here’s our quick preview for the AFC showdown. Broncos’ keys to victory: Any game plan for beating the Colts starts with slowing down star RB Jonathan Taylor, if he plays this week (ankle). Since 2021, the Colts are undefeated (6-0-1) when Taylor rushes more than 20 times in a game. Denver will likely stack the box and go all in on shutting Taylor down, forcing QB Matt Ryan to throw against a talented secondary that features star CB Pat Surtain. On offense, the Broncos will have to lean on backup RBs Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (ACL) set to miss the rest of the season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker

After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Radio Ink

New Voices On The Zone Nashville

There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
NASHVILLE, TN

