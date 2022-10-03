Read full article on original website
8 burning questions in Arizona's fall high school sports season
The Arizona high school sports schedule is already speeding toward the postseason in a handful of sports. With that in mind, here are eight key questions in fall sports, other than football, that we're watching. For football questions, The Republic's Richard Obert has you covered. What’s the pecking order in 5A volleyball? ...
Woodlands Online High School Football at Planet Ford Stadium: Dekaney vs Davis - 10/07/22
THE WOODLANDS TX -- Woodlands Online High School Football at Planet Ford Stadium: Dekaney vs Davis - 10/07/22. The Woodlands Dental Group is the most comprehensive dental practice in The Woodlands, TX. Since 1985, families have placed their trust in The Woodlands Dental Group & Orthodontics. Our experienc...
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 6
FLINT – We’ve got 10 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of Week 6. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 7.
Field honors Donald Robinson at Friday football game
Friday night at Kenneth W. Lohr Field was about more than football. The evening started with a somber pregame tribute to Donald Robinson, a Field youth football player who died in a Sept. 23 car crash. Robinson's number, 47, was displayed all over the stadium, on the fences lining the...
Glenwood protests after pee-wee football league is suspended because advanced student is on roster
GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Parents and community leaders in south suburban Glenwood were outraged Monday night after an entire pee-wee football league was suspended.The reason behind the suspension was that a 13-year-old player for the Glenwood Cougars football team is an academically advanced student – having skipped from seventh grade to his sophomore year of high school. His participation on the team violates the parent league's bylaws.Because his name was on the roster, all 200 players and cheerleaders on the team were suspended.On Monday evening, a rally was held at Hickory Glen Park to call for an immediate investigation."This young man...
